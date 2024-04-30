Treble Announces Creation of Artificial Intelligence Practice Group

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treble, a boutique public relations agency with 26 successful exits across its client portfolio, announced the formation of an Artificial Intelligence Practice Group today. Treble Vice President Will Kruisbrink will lead up the new practice for the agency out of San Francisco.

Treble collaborates with B2B technology-centric venture-backed companies, from seed-stage to pre-IPO and publicly traded companies. The agency provides a scalable pricing model to adapt specifically to the needs of growth-stage companies. Headquartered in Austin, Treble has partnered with U.S. venture capital firms, venture-backed technology companies and those based in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

“Artificial intelligence is foundational tech that will permeate nearly every industry,” said Ethan Parker, Founder and CEO at Treble. “Treble has the depth of experience and expertise to align and win as strategic partners for innovative AI companies as well as the venture capital firms investing across the spectrum of AI.”

Appoints VP Will Kruisbrink as AI Practice Group Lead

As San Francisco established itself as the center of AI development, Treble expanded to support clients throughout the Bay Area. Kruisbrink is a former senior vice president and partner at another B2B tech agency who has worked with AI companies such as LandingAI, SambaNova and Constructor. He created a data-driven PR offering that led to multiple award-winning campaigns, including a 2024 PRovoke Media North American SABRE Award Finalist nomination in the Technology: Software and Services category.

“We’re still writing the first version of our AI history, but some clear themes are beginning to emerge,” Kruisbrink said. “The companies that navigate the media landscape with good intentions and expert analysis will rise to the top.”

Despite the crowded field of generative AI companies, Treble’s clients made big news throughout 2023, including announcing one of the largest single funding rounds and creating the world’s first industrial LLMs focused on accelerating industrial transformation.

Treble Assembles Strong Roster of AI Strategic Partners

Along with SymphonyAI and ZEDEDA, Treble’s clients in the AI practice group include NeuReality, creators of purpose-built AI platforms for the ultra-scalability of real-life AI applications, and Prosimo, a Silicon Valley-headquartered company delivering a full stack multi-cloud networking platform that offers an AI Suite to simplify connectivity and ensure secure access and privacy for building and managing AI workloads and AIOps.

“Treble understands the SymphonyAI strategy to bring value to businesses through predictive and generative AI SaaS that addresses industry-specific challenges,” said Alison Raffalovich, Senior Director of Communications, Public Relations and Analyst Relations for SymphonyAI. “They offer well-informed, experienced insight into how to get that story across. Their B2B tech and AI expertise make them a great PR partner.”

“As we’ve moved from our early stages to our recent Series C round, Treble has consistently found ways to attract attention to our company’s growth,” said Sarah Beaudoin, Senior Director of Marketing Communications and Partner Marketing at ZEDEDA. “As AI began to work its way into practically every tech media story, Treble was prepared to highlight our efforts and show how AI has emerged as a critical part of our business going forward.”

“As an Israel-based AI startup, we were seeking a strategic PR partner with a deep understanding of the fast-changing U.S. media landscape, with relationships in both the hypercompetitive AI sector and investor media. Treble checked those boxes and is playing a key role in helping us to gain traction in U.S. tech and business news and to change the narrative on what it takes to make AI truly ubiquitous,” said Heather Srigley, Vice President of Marketing at NeuReality.

Strategic Partner on 26 Exits to Date; New Funding Accelerator Cohort Open for 2024

Since 2013, Treble has been a strategic partner in propelling 26 startups to exit, with three IPOs and over 100 funding launches. Successful exits across the Treble client portfolio include TrendKite (acquired by Cision), Favor (acquired by H-E-B), StackEngine (acquired by Oracle), Boxer (acquired by VMware) and Joyride (acquired by Google). The latest exits include Stoplight, a global API design-first company that was acquired by SmartBear, and data observability startup Calyptia, which was acquired by Chronosphere.

Treble also announced it is opening up Cohort 5 of its Funding Accelerator Program, a unique 30-day project sprint focused exclusively on launching earned media campaigns around funding rounds closed by venture-backed startups and enterprise organizations and new funds raised from LPs by venture capital firms. Funding news is a quantitative news hook that helps companies establish competitive differentiation in their markets and serves as a baseline for ongoing PR collaboration to elevate their profiles globally.

About Treble

Treble is the PR agency that accelerates exits. Our value proposition includes driving investor awareness, lead generation, strategic partnership opportunities, talent acquisition and turning challenger brands into market leaders. An immersive partner for VC firms to propel exits across the spectrum of portfolio investments, we optimally align early and collectively scale with startups and enterprise technology companies. In 2023, Treble was named Technology Agency of the Year by PR Daily, was recognized as one of the Southwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc. Magazine and was among the fastest-growing companies in O’Dwyer’s list of top U.S. PR agencies. With 26 exits and deep expertise in B2B tech, Treble partners with companies spanning multiple verticals, including enterprise, education, finance, industrials, healthcare, marketing, agriculture, legal, cybersecurity, DevOps and more. Visit us at treblepr.com or on X, Facebook, or LinkedIn.