Healthie and Dock Health Integrate to Drive Operational Efficiencies and Enable Workforce Resiliency With Its HIPAA-Compliant Work Management Platform

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dock Health, the only HITRUST-certified platform for healthcare work management, today announced its partnership with Healthie to deliver secure, streamlined operations for virtual-first care teams and organizations with intelligent workflow automation and task collaboration.

“Healthie and Dock Health share a mission to help care teams across organizations, from clinical to administrative and operational collaborate better, faster, and in the service of highly reliable care,” said Michael Docktor, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Dock Health. “This partnership results in healthcare teams reducing time spent – and the associated costs – on administrative and operational tasks, powering the flow of information across systems and people, and ultimately delivering improved provider and patient experiences that lead to better outcomes.”

For virtual-first clinical and operations teams, Dock’s work management platform enables the workforce optimization – productivity, efficiency and accountability – necessary for streamlining patient management processes while also improving the provider experience.

HITRUST-certified and HIPAA-compliant, Dock is the one administrative hub where teams can:

Automate and optimize workflows

Streamline collaboration between clinical and operational departments

Enhance care team engagement and excellence

Improve workforce efficiency and productivity

Serve as the healthcare industry’s accountability layer

"Healthie is powering the next generation of healthcare delivery, and these organizations need next gen tools that will facilitate clinically excellent care while improving provider operations and experiences. Dock Health's workflow automation tool importantly contributes to an improved provider experience, and we are excited to welcome Dock to Healthie's Harbor, our marketplace of third-party tools and services," said Erica Jain, CEO & co-founder, Healthie.

How It Works

Healthie customers can customize Dock’s browser-based standalone platform or integrate Dock’s robust APIs into proprietary platforms.

Once enabled, this partnership allows patient-contextual tasks and information to securely flow between platforms and teammates. Out-of-the-box elements like patient demographics, can be viewed in Dock and used to kickoff tasks and workflows.

The white-glove Dock Crew also offers professional services to help with custom automations, custom fields and workspaces, as well as template curation.

Integration Use Cases + Impacts

Dock’s workflow library contains thousands of templated static lists of steps and tasks, and Dock’s SmartFlow(™) builder enables branching logic and intelligent escalation support. Users can quickly and easily build their own workflows or customize an existing template for immediate impact in everyday operations, including:

New patient onboarding

Transitions of care

Escalations based on patient scores or events

Chronic care management

Billing and invoicing workflows

“Healthie’s customer base of digital health and virtual-first companies have long-since recognized the simple, powerful, adaptable solutions that Dock provides,” said Docktor. “We are thrilled to partner with the Healthie team to help these teams build and scale their organizations while also creating long-term relationships with the patients they serve.”

To read more about this integration you can visit Healthie’s help center.

About Healthie

Healthie offers infrastructure for next generation digital health organizations that provide virtual-first care. Healthie’s API-first and fully brandable suite of solutions (Scheduling, EMR, Client Engagement) enables healthcare builders to launch and scale best-in-class experiences for their members. Healthie also offers a built-in marketplace of business and clinical integrations used by our organizations.

Healthie is HIPAA Compliant and SOC-2 Certified. Our customers include prominent digital health companies that have raised $2B+ in venture capital and range from 5-person startups to multi-billion-dollar companies. In partnership with Healthie, they care for patients across the full spectrum — from preventative health & wellness to complex chronic care management, for millions of patients.

To learn more, visit www.gethealthie.com or contact hello@gethealthie.com.

About Dock Health

Trusted by thousands of healthcare teams and professionals, Dock Health drives visibility and accountability throughout the care continuum by delivering workforce collaboration and workflow automation that improve patient outcomes. As the only foundationally HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST-certified work management platform purpose-built for healthcare, Dock serves as the administrative hub for The Other Half Of Healthcare™ providing a layer of accountability across the industry. Integrated with major EHRs, productivity platforms and communication tools, Dock uses task management to streamline processes, accelerate care delivery, optimize workforce resources and accelerate organizational outcomes. Dock connects people, systems, and information to transform the experience of your teams and the patients you serve. Learn more at www.dock.health/healthie, YouTube, LinkedIn and X.