Quantum Announces Expanded Global Partnership Model to Grow Presence in Asia-Pacific Markets

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum® Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), the pioneer in end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era, today announced the expansion of its global partnership model across the key markets of South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Following several years of success developing this program in other Asia-Pacific markets, such as China, India, and Singapore, Quantum wanted to expand this partner model in other key territories to reach and enable a broader customer base with its end-to-end data management solutions.

To scale its footprint faster and more efficiently, Quantum entered into exclusive distributor agreements with TS Line Systems for Korea, ACA Pacific for Australia and New Zealand, and NGC for Japan, respectively. Each of these partners already has a strong foundation with Quantum and deep knowledge of its solutions, with existing joint customers today.

“We are extremely pleased to be expanding our agreements with these long-standing partners that have a demonstrated track record, solutions expertise, and local knowledge, so we can build upon the foundations already in place,” said Rob Hilligoss, Head of APAC Sales and Marketing at Quantum. “At Quantum, we are committed to enhancing the customer experience, maintaining the highest service quality, and optimizing growth opportunities as AI and machine learning magnify the market for unstructured data management.”

As part of the new distributor agreement, each partner will increase dedicated sales and marketing resources as well as continue the promotion and sale of Quantum solutions. Additionally, Quantum and these partners will continue to offer customers in the region support and services jointly. This expanded model is to be deployed within the second quarter of calendar year 2024.

Hilligoss continued: “Providing successful outcomes for our customers by enabling them to leverage their unique data remains our top priority, and Quantum will continue to provide innovative products, world-class support, and subscription offerings to our partners and all our customers across these geographies.”

About Quantum

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

