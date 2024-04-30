Mohegan Digital Chooses PayNearMe as Exclusive Payment Provider for Pennsylvania Online Gaming

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayNearMe, the fintech company bringing progress to payments, today announced Mohegan Digital, the iGaming division of Mohegan, has selected MoneyLine™ as its exclusive payments platform to facilitate the deposit and payout experience for its online gaming players in Pennsylvania. With MoneyLine, Mohegan Digital has access to the widest range of payment types, along with sophisticated fraud and risk prevention capabilities, through a single integration.

“To differentiate our brand in the Pennsylvania online gaming market, we knew we needed to offer players the most deposit and payout options immediately at launch,” said Rich Roberts, President of Mohegan Digital. “PayNearMe's MoneyLine platform allows us to stay competitive while saving our product team the significant time and cost that would have been required to integrate multiple payment types and channels.”

Mohegan Digital will accept deposits via debit and credit cards, PayPal, Venmo, Guaranteed ACH and cash at retail, offering their players a full suite of deposit choices. Players can access their winnings quickly through multiple payout options, including push to debit, ACH, PayPal and Venmo. Additionally, as is standard with all PayNearMe clients, Mohegan Digital will be connected to multiple merchant processors, providing full card processing redundancy with a single integration and single contract.

“PayNearMe has done the hard work of building a technology infrastructure that enables us to connect to multiple merchant processors. This was an important consideration because anytime we experience a processor outage, we stand to lose players,” Roberts said.

Through MoneyLine, Mohegan Digital will also gain access to PayNearMe’s Insights dashboard, a data-rich tool designed to provide operators with a deep understanding of player payment behavior. By leveraging this data, Mohegan Digital can identify trends, pinpoint areas for improvement and continuously improve the player experience.

“PayNearMe is thrilled to be selected as the exclusive payment platform provider for Mohegan Digital's online gaming offering in Pennsylvania,” said Leighton Webb, Vice President and General Manager of iGaming and Sports Betting, PayNearMe. “Our commitment is to help operators get to market quickly with the payment types and optimization tools they need to deliver a great player experience. We look forward to supporting Mohegan Digital's growth as they expand their online gaming presence.”

PayNearMe's MoneyLine platform is purpose-built for the unique regulatory and payment complexities of iGaming and online sports betting. The company currently facilitates deposits and payouts for licensed operators in 25 states.

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe develops technology that drives better payment experiences for businesses and their customers. Our modern, flexible and reliable platform helps businesses increase customer engagement, improve operational efficiency and drive down the total cost of accepting payments.

MoneyLine™, powered by PayNearMeⓇ, simplifies end-to-end money movement for iGaming and sports betting operators. It delivers the most reliable payment experience across key touchpoints with players, including cashiering, deposits, payouts, cash at cage, engagements and more. With one platform and one integration for key deposit and payout types, operators can reduce costs, get to market faster and make the entire payment experience seamless for their players. Player insights within the platform deliver a holistic view of key player and payment metrics.

PayNearMe has been servicing the iGaming market since 2013 and is currently active in 25 regulated gaming markets in the U.S. The company processes cash deposits for 16 of the 17 largest online casinos in the U.S. and 9 of the 10 largest U.S. operators, including BetMGM, TVG, PointsBet, FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook.

PayNearMe understands the importance of responsible gaming. We support our partners and affiliates in their effort to provide a safe environment that adheres to applicable responsible gaming requirements in the market.

PayNearMe has enabled cash payments through our proprietary electronic cash network since 2009, and today is accepted at more than 62,000 retail locations in the U.S.

To learn more about PayNearMe, please visit www.paynearme.com. Follow PayNearMe on X, LinkedIn and Facebook. The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan’s U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand’s iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan’s loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.