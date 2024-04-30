ATLATL Scientific and Miltenyi Biotec: A Five-Year Partnership Driving Biotech Innovation in Singapore and Beyond

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATLATL Scientific and Miltenyi Biotec are celebrating a landmark five-year partnership, marking a journey of collaboration and innovation in the biotech sector. With a strong foundation laid over the years, this partnership has flourished into a dynamic alliance poised to drive significant advancements in biotechnology.

Since the inception of their partnership five years ago, ATLATL Scientific and Miltenyi Biotec have worked closely together to leverage their respective expertise and resources. The collaboration in Singapore builds upon the foundation set by their successful ventures, including the CliniMACS Cell Factory® and the MACS® Innovation & Technology Center, MITC Beijing. As ATLATL Scientific expands its presence into Singapore, Miltenyi Biotec emerges as a key partner, contributing multiple platforms such as CliniMACS Prodigy® and CliniMACS Plus to ATLATL's incubator at Helios Biopolis. This strategic collaboration underscores Miltenyi Biotec's commitment to supporting innovative startups and driving technological advancements in the biotech ecosystem.

The partnership between ATLATL Scientific and Miltenyi Biotec was further solidified at AsiaBio 2024, where they co-sponsored the event as booth partners. At the event, both companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to signify their continued partnership and strengthen their ties as they expand their presence in Singapore. This collaboration sets the stage for future joint initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and driving growth in the biotech sector.

Looking ahead, ATLATL Scientific and Miltenyi Biotec are poised to embark on co-research and co-development projects in Singapore. These initiatives will not only bolster both companies' presence in the local biotech ecosystem but also cement Miltenyi Biotec's position as a prominent maker of cutting-edge equipment for Cell and Gene Therapy. By combining their strengths and resources, ATLATL Scientific and Miltenyi Biotec aim to drive transformative impact in the biotech industry, both locally and globally.

As they look beyond AsiaBio 2024, ATLATL Scientific and Miltenyi Biotec are committed to further collaborations in different global sites, including China, US, and Europe area. These initiatives underscore their shared vision of driving innovation and advancing biotechnology on a global scale.

The partnership between ATLATL Scientific and Miltenyi Biotec represents a testament to the power of collaboration in driving scientific innovation. As they celebrate five years of partnership, both companies are poised to build upon their achievements and drive even greater impact in the years to come.