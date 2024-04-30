Matchbox Launches New Mercedes-Benz Die-Cast Car to Celebrate the Reveal of the All-New Electric G-Class

Mattel's Matchbox® Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology die-cast car. The new die-cast vehicle was created to celebrate the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class and the recent reveal of its all-new electric model. (Photo: Business Wire)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced the Matchbox® Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology die-cast car. The new die-cast vehicle was created to celebrate the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class and the recent reveal of its all-new electric model. Now Matchbox has unveiled its realistic and highly detailed model for fans to enjoy. The premium die-cast car features recycled metal and a minimum of 81% ISCC-certified plastic (mass balance approach*), highlighting how Matchbox is evolving its product offerings.

The Matchbox exclusive 1:64th scale replica die-cast features true to life details that embody the spirit of the iconic G-Class. The Matchbox Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology comes in a beautiful MANUFAKTUR south seas blue magno with black interior. It’s made with 99.5% recycled metal, features one-of-a-kind packaging with textured paper and a base that attaches to the lid for a unique home display for car enthusiasts and collectors to enjoy. Matchbox stayed true to its commitment to using more sustainable materials while also providing fans with premium materials that feel authentic to the Mercedes-Benz all-new electric G-Class.

“We're thrilled to be celebrating an iconic brand like Mercedes-Benz, which has continued to break boundaries in the electric vehicle space culminating in this momentous release of the first Mercedes-Benz all-new electric G-Class,” said Roberto Stanichi, Global Head of Vehicles at Mattel. “We can’t think of a better way to mark the occasion than with the exclusive Matchbox die-cast release. We can drive toward a better future together as we stay committed to using more sustainable materials while simultaneously bringing fans realistic replicas of their favorite cars.”

The Matchbox Mercedes-Benz all-new G-Class die-cast car expands upon Matchbox’s Driving Toward a Better Future campaign, introduced in 2022. This initiative champions greener play experiences by integrating electric vehicles in its product range, aligning with its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastics in both toys and packaging by 2030.

“We are very pleased that our all-new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology, the electric model of our off-road icon, is making its way into the versatile model range of Matchbox cars. We are convinced that it will find its way to many enthusiasts — even outside the G-Fans community,” said Michael Knöller, Head of the Off-Road Vehicles division and CEO of Mercedes-Benz G GmbH.

Later in the year, the Matchbox Mercedes-Benz all-new electric G-Class die-cast car will also be available in Matchbox’s Moving Parts Series, which features a MANUFAKTUR classic grey non-metallic and movable doors that provide added authenticity, realism, and drive storytelling. All Moving Parts vehicles are made using recycled metal and a minimum of 51% ISCC-certified plastic (mass balance approach*).

The Matchbox Mercedes-Benz all-new electric G-Class premium version will be available in limited quantities exclusively at MattelCreations.com for $29.99 SRP on April 30. The Matchbox Mercedes-Benz all-new electric G-Class die-cast Moving Parts Series will be available at retailers nationwide this fall for $2.99 SRP.

Visit mattel.com to learn more about Mattel’s sustainability goals or visit Matchbox to learn more about the brand’s sustainable efforts and products.

* Mass balance approach refers to the process of combining bio- or plant-based or recycled materials with conventional fossil materials during the production process, resulting in a final product that combines both recycled and fossil-based virgin materials. For more information visit here.

