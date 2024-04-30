Westlake Royal Building Products™ Signs on as the Title Sponsor of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) National Home Remodeling Month Initiative in May

HOUSTON​--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westlake Royal Building Products™ (Westlake Royal), a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), announced today that the company has signed on as the title sponsor of this year’s National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) National Home Remodeling Month for the third year in a row.

May is National Home Remodeling Month, which is an annual campaign dedicated to celebrating the remodeling industry in addition to recognizing the remodeling professionals and underscoring the benefits of hiring a professional remodeler.

“We’re excited to continue our support of the remodeling industry by sponsoring this initiative for the third year in a row. Remodeling is more than just a project; it's a pathway to happiness for homeowners looking to transform their living spaces without the stress of moving. It's about creating more room for cherished memories, enhancing energy efficiency for a greener future and ultimately, increasing the value of one's home,” says Steve Booz, vice president, marketing & product management at Westlake Royal Building Products. “We're thrilled to be part of this journey and to support NAHB's members in their dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.”

As part of the sponsorship, Westlake Royal Building Products will be the exclusive sponsor of two popular “Shop Talk” presentations and one webinar. The two Shop Talks will take place on May 9 and May 23 while the webinar will be held on May 18. These sessions will include conversations with industry experts aimed at assisting professionals in developing strategic marketing plans for their remodeling businesses in addition to helping them understand how leveraging social media can expand a company’s reach.

To learn more about NAHB Remodeling Month and register for upcoming events, visit: nahb.org/remodelingmonth.

About Westlake Royal Building Products

Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. Westlake Royal Building Products manufactures high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories.

