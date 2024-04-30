Invitation Homes Announces Joint Venture With Quarterra – a Lennar Company, Centerbridge, and Other Capital Partners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH), the nation’s premier single-family home leasing and management company, announced today that it has entered into a joint venture with Quarterra Group Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN and LEN.B), Centerbridge Partners, L.P., and other high quality institutional investors. As part of their agreement, Invitation Homes has acquired a minority equity interest in a portfolio of single-family homes for lease that are part of the Upward America joint venture. Upward America has selected Invitation Homes to provide management services to the 4,400 homes located primarily within Florida, Texas, and the Carolinas.

“ This partnership is emblematic of Lennar’s broader focus on building a healthier housing market across America and meeting the needs of families and individuals across the country,” said Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lennar. “ The shared build-to-rent vision between Lennar and Invitation Homes creates opportunities that make the single-family lifestyle in a quality-built home more attainable.”

“ We’re pleased to join these esteemed partners and be chosen to manage this newly-built portfolio of high-quality single-family homes for lease,” stated Dallas Tanner, Chief Executive Officer of Invitation Homes. “ Including these homes, the total number we own and/or manage approaches 110,000 homes. Through these new relationships and additional efficiencies of scale, we believe we can achieve meaningful growth for our stockholders and a significant expansion of our premier service and experience for the residents of Upward America.”

“ This exciting partnership with Lennar and Invitation Homes, the premier operator of single-family rental homes, brings together two best-in-class industry leaders whose scale and capabilities are complementary to the joint venture,” said Ally Heyburn, Managing Director at Centerbridge. “ Invitation Homes’ investment in the joint venture validates our thesis around the attractiveness of high-quality, new homes concentrated in some of the fastest growing markets in the country.”

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. Invitation Homes’ mission, " Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

About Quarterra

Quarterra Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), is a multi-strategy, real estate focused, alternative asset management company comprised of two rapidly growing verticals: Multifamily and Single-Family Rental. Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders, and managers and has been on the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list for nine consecutive years. Quarterra Single-Family Rental launched in 2020 to provide individuals, couples, and families who prefer to rent over home ownership the opportunity to live in exceptional neighborhoods with great amenities. For additional information, please visit Quarterra.com.

About Centerbridge

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines — Private Equity, Private Credit and Real Estate — in an effort to develop the most attractive opportunities for its investors. The firm was founded in 2005 and as of December 31, 2023, has approximately $38 billion in capital under management with offices in New York and London. Centerbridge is dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams across targeted industry sectors and geographies.

For more information, please visit www.centerbridge.com and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements for Invitation Homes Inc. (the “Company”)

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations regarding the performance of the Company's business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources, and other non-historical statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “guidance,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks inherent to the single-family rental industry and the Company's business model, macroeconomic factors beyond the Company's control, competition in identifying and acquiring properties, competition in the leasing market for quality residents, increasing property taxes, homeowners’ association and insurance costs, poor resident selection and defaults and non-renewals by the Company's residents, the Company's dependence on third parties for key services, risks related to the evaluation of properties, performance of the Company's information technology systems, risks related to the Company's indebtedness, and risks related to the potential negative impact of unfavorable global and United States economic conditions (including inflation and rising interest rates), uncertainty in financial markets (including as a result of events affecting financial institutions), geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, climate change, and public health crises, on the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, business, associates, and residents. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company believes these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Part I. Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Annual Report”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release, in the Annual Report, and in the Company's other periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except to the extent otherwise required by law.