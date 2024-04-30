Introducing Beats Solo Buds: Looks Tiny, Sounds Huge

Go behind the design of Solo 4, and learn why this ultralight on-ear headphone will be the new go-to for active music lovers.

Looks tiny, sounds huge. Beats Solo Buds brings the Solo line’s signature portability, comfort and premium audio quality, all within our smallest case we’ve ever made. Coming June.

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beats today announced the expansion of its bestselling product family with the all-new Beats Solo Buds true wireless earphones and the next generation of its most popular headphones, Beats Solo 4.

Beats brings the Solo line’s signature concept of portability, comfort and premium audio quality to its tiniest form factor ever with the introduction of Beats Solo Buds. Delivering incredibly big sound, up to a whopping 18 hours of battery life1, seamless one-touch pairing to both iOS and Android users2 and USB-C charging, Beats Solo Buds are the perfect on-the-go companion. Beats Solo Buds will be available in four premium colors, Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple and Transparent Red, for $79.99 (US) beginning in June.

Beats Solo 4 delivers upgraded, powerful sound, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking3, UltraPlush cushions, up to 50 hours of battery life4 and Lossless Audio via USB-C. Beats Solo 4 is available to order starting today in three gorgeous colors—Matte Black, Slate Blue and Cloud Pink—for $199.99 (US) from apple.com.

"Our newly expanded Solo line delivers remarkable value, offering exceptional sound quality, battery life and comfort in our most portable designs,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats. “Beats Solo 4 takes our bestselling headphone to the next level with outstanding performance upgrades, and the all-new Beats Solo Buds pack impressive power in our smallest product yet.”

Beats Solo Buds

Beats Solo Buds custom-built acoustic architecture packs big Beats sound in the smallest case we’ve ever made. Ergonomically designed acoustic nozzles and laser-cut vents improve audio performance while relieving pressure for added comfort. And with four ear tip sizes (XS, S, M & L) to securely fit a diverse range of ears, Solo Buds optimize comfort and passive noise isolation for the ultimate listening experience. Each earbud features dual-layer transducers designed to minimize micro-distortions across the frequency curve, ensuring high-fidelity sound with uncompromising clarity and detail.

Delivering exceptional call quality, each earbud is equipped with a custom-designed microphone powered by an advanced noise-learning algorithm. Enjoy extended range with fewer dropouts thanks to industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth®.

Native compatibility ensures seamless one-touch pairing, automatic account setup, plus Find My or Find My Device2 — for everyone.

Customizable on-ear functions allow you to control your music, take calls and activate your voice assistant by pressing the ‘b’ button. You can also configure the press-and-hold action in iOS settings or the Beats app to control volume.

Solo Buds feature Beats’ longest earbud battery life ever with up to 18 hours of playback. When it’s time to recharge, seat your earbuds in the case while connected to a USB-C cable. For extra power on the go, they can charge directly from your phone,5 tablet or laptop. And with Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives up to 1 hour of playback.6

Solo Buds will be available in four sleek colors, Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple and Transparent Red, for $79.99 (US) from apple.com in the US, beginning in June.

Beats Solo 4

Developed with comfort and a secure fit in mind, Beats Solo 4 features an ultralight design — at just 217 grams, you can almost forget you’re wearing them. UltraPlush on-ear cushions provide exceptional durability, and the flex-grip headband, customizable sliders and ergonomically angled ear cups ensure that Solo 4 is comfortable and stays put to deliver sound optimally to your ears.

Beats Solo 4 has been re-engineered for incredible, high-fidelity acoustics. The custom-built 40mm transducers minimize electronic artifacts, latency, and distortion for extraordinary clarity and range. Now featuring Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Solo 4 immerses you in your music, movies and games for a truly interactive surround-sound experience.

Leveraging upgraded beam-forming microphones and an intelligent noise-learning algorithm, Solo 4 offers high-quality call performance and voice assistant interaction.

Dual compatibility for both iOS and Android enables seamless one-touch pairing, automatic account setup across your devices, and Find My or Find My Device. iOS users can also enjoy hands-free access to “Hey Siri”7 and Audio Sharing.8

Connect Beats Solo 4 to your devices in multiple ways: Class 1 Bluetooth® for optimal wireless connectivity, USB-C audio for lossless audio and simultaneous charging, and 3.5mm analog input for high-resolution, battery-free wired playback.

The ‘b’ button allows you to manage music, take calls, or activate your voice assistant. To control volume, press above or below the ‘b’ button.

Beats Solo 4 boasts improved battery life over the previous generation, now with up to 50 hours of battery to outlast the longest gym sessions, travel days and phone conversations. If you’re low on power, Fast Fuel gives you up to 5 hours of playback from a quick, 10-minute charge.9

Beats Solo 4 is available to order starting today in three stunning colors, Matte Black, Slate Blue and Cloud Pink for $199.99 from apple.com in the US, with shipping beginning May 2nd.

Designed with the Environment in Mind

Beats Solo 4 and Beats Solo Buds packaging is 100% fiber-based using recycled material from sustainably managed forests.10

Media

1. Testing conducted by Apple in April 2024 using preproduction Beats Solo Buds units and software paired with iPhone 15 Pro units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50%. Testing consisted of full Beats Solo Buds battery discharge while playing audio until the first unit of Beats Solo Buds stopped playback. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.

2. Requires an iCloud account and a compatible Apple device running the latest operating system software or a compatible Android device running the latest operating system software with Google Play Services enabled.

3. Compatible hardware and software required. Works with compatible content in supported apps. Not all content available in Dolby Atmos. iPhone with TrueDepth camera required to create a personal profile for Spatial Audio, which will sync across Apple devices running the latest operating system software, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS.

4. Testing conducted by Apple in March 2024 using preproduction Beats Solo 4 and software paired with iPhone 15 Pro units and pre-release software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50%. Testing consisted of full Beats Solo 4 battery discharge while playing audio until Beats Solo 4 stopped playback. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.

5. Requires iPhone 15 or supported Android devices.

6. Testing conducted by Apple in April 2024 using preproduction Beats Solo Buds units and software paired with iPhone 15 Pro units and pre-release software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50%. 5-minute charge testing conducted with drained Beats Solo Buds that were charged for 5 minutes, then audio playback was started until the first Beats Solo Buds stopped playback. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage and many other factors.

7. Siri may not be available in all languages or in all areas, and features may vary by area. Compatible device and internet access required. Cellular data charges may apply.

8. Requires an iCloud account and a compatible Apple device running the latest operating system software.

9. Testing conducted by Apple in March 2024 using preproduction Beats Solo 4 units and software paired with iPhone 15 Pro units and pre-release software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50%. 10-minute charge testing conducted with drained Beats Solo 4 that were charged for 10 minutes, then audio playback was started until Beats Solo 4 stopped playback. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage and many other factors.

10. Breakdown of U.S. retail packaging by weight. Adhesives, inks, and coatings are excluded from our calculations of plastic content and packaging weight.