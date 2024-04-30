Creator Commerce™ Platform, LTK, Unveils New Updates to LTK Shop for Best Shopper Experience

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the platform that powers Creator Commerce™, is launching a suite of new updates designed to enhance the creator-led shopping experience for the hundreds of thousands of LTK Creators and their shopping communities of a combined 40 million monthly shoppers. A creator’s LTK Shop is the headquarters for their communities to access and shop all their recommended products, and the updates further deliver on making it the best shopper experience without any cost to the creator. LTK is unveiling a new Products Tab for easier search, dynamic and longer format storytelling posts for richer context on products and new technology to improve the shopper flow.

“We are committed to making a creator’s LTK the best destination for their shopping community. When creators are a destination, they own the destiny of their business,” said Kit Ulrich, General Manager of LTK's Creator Shopping Platform. “We continue to invest in improving our tech and designing experiences that are seamless, intuitive and get creators credit so they can be as economically successful as possible. This is the first wave of updates this spring that will drive a meaningful difference for shoppers and creators.”

Introducing the Products Tab for a Better Search Experience

A creator’s LTK Shop visitors are high-intent shoppers, and many already know exactly what they are looking for. To make the search and discovery process more efficient for shoppers, LTK is introducing an all-new, dedicated section and AI-powered search tool - Products Tab.

All Products in One Dedicated Location : The new Products Tab (intuitively at the top of a creator’s LTK Shop) showcases all of the products a creator has posted in one place.

: The new Products Tab (intuitively at the top of a creator’s LTK Shop) showcases all of the products a creator has posted in one place. Fast and Simple Search : Search is the second-highest driver of conversion on all LTK Creator shop content, and the new search function on the Products Tab lets shoppers easily and quickly find the product they’re looking for without having to scroll.

: Search is the second-highest driver of conversion on all LTK Creator shop content, and the new search function on the Products Tab lets shoppers easily and quickly find the product they’re looking for without having to scroll. Creators Earn More without Extra Work : The new section automatically updates the products and sorts them by what’s trending and recent products with no additional work for the creator.

: The new section automatically updates the products and sorts them by what’s trending and recent products with no additional work for the creator. Quick Access to Styled Looks & Inspiration: When clicking on a product in the Products Tab, shoppers will see all of that creator’s posts containing the tagged products to view all the ways that a creator has styled that item.

Link Optimization Unlocking Better Shopper Flow and More Earnings

LTK is introducing new Link Optimization technology to give shoppers a more seamless experience while helping creators earn more without any extra or necessary work. After testing the shopper journey and paths, LTK enabled new technology for a more efficient, LTK app-to-retailer app click-out process for shoppers and to ensure creators get the credit and commissions for all the sales they drive.

In the initial test, Link Optimization unlocked $26.6M in additional creator earnings and now will be rolling out with more retailers.

Enabling Richer Content with Video Storytelling

Shoppers clearly prefer the richer storytelling and additional context that video provides, with shoppers purchasing 2X more on video posts than non-video posts. Video posts on LTK on average generate 64% more click-outs to purchase than a single image.

LTK Creators can now add videos to their Storytelling Posts on their LTK Shop - sharing more compelling content to build more trust with their community and drive higher engagement and earnings. Creators can upload up to 10 one-minute videos to a carousel to capture shoppers' attention and share more in-depth content, tutorials and how-to’s on fit, style and more.

All of the updates are available globally and are the first of many to come this quarter to provide a more seamless shopping experience for creators and their communities. For more information, please visit: www.shopltk.com.

