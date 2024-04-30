DNEG Launches DNEG 360, a New Division in Partnership with Dimension Studio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNEG, a world-leading visual entertainment services company best known for its visual effects work with directors such as Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan, announced today the launch of a new division, DNEG 360, operated by Dimension Studio, a leader in real-time production.

As part of the launch, DNEG and Dimension also debuted two of the world’s largest LED volume stages, in London and Rome, and released a behind-the-scenes video titled The Evolution of Virtual Production to showcase its latest virtual production techniques and advancements.

DNEG and Dimension initially announced a joint venture to deliver virtual production services in February 2021. The newly launched DNEG 360 service expands this successful partnership between DNEG and Dimension to include Visualisation, Virtual Production, Content Creation, and Development services. This offering provides clients with an end-to-end production solution and a seamless transition through development, pre-production and virtual production into visual effects and post for feature film and episodic projects, advertising, music videos and more.

DNEG 360 operates two of the world’s largest LED volume stages, at studios in London and Rome. The London studio offers two stages: Stage One features an LED volume with 1600 panels making up a 20m x 8m curved LED wall, with four wild walls, and a retractable LED ceiling; Stage Two is set up for performance, vehicle, and volumetric capture. The team’s second LED operation is situated at the world-famous Cinecittà Studios in Rome, utilising a 24m x 8m LED volume with a LED ceiling and a 25m rotating platform deck to allow for quick repositioning of sets.

Steve Griffith, Managing Director of DNEG 360 and Dimension Studio, said: “DNEG 360 is the only end-to-end, real-time powered service provider operating at this kind of scale anywhere in the world. Our experienced and talented team has delivered thousands of shots and over 800 virtual production shoot days, which has allowed us to refine our approach through hands-on experience. We have taken the promise of the technology and made it work at scale, mapping out and defining the creative journey through the digital production process, from development through to delivery. This allows us to provide guidance, experience, and continuity for our clients as they navigate the filmmaking process, reducing risk and finding cost efficiencies.”

Since 2021, DNEG and Dimension have delivered virtual production work on shows such as ‘Masters of the Air’ (Apple TV+), ‘Those About To Die’ (Peacock), ‘Here’ (Sony Pictures), ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ (Netflix), ‘No Way Up’ (Altitude Film Entertainment), ‘Devotion’ (Sony Pictures), ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ (Disney+), and many others.

DNEG Global CEO Namit Malhotra said: “The launch of DNEG 360 is another example of DNEG’s strategy of investing in areas of technological advancement to reinforce our leadership position. The work that the DNEG 360 team is delivering is second-to-none, and the advances that we are making in real-time technologies and virtual production techniques are both creatively exciting and game-changing in terms of the opportunities and efficiencies that they open up for our clients and partners. I’m excited to welcome our clients to explore our world-leading LED volume stages in London and Rome, and I look forward to seeing DNEG 360’s latest slate of projects hitting our screens soon.”

About DNEG

DNEG (www.dneg.com) is a world-leading visual entertainment services company for the creation of feature film, television, and multiplatform content, with worldwide offices and studios across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

DNEG’s critically acclaimed work has earned the company seven Academy Awards® for Best Visual Effects and numerous BAFTA and Primetime EMMY® Awards for its high-quality VFX work. Recent and upcoming DNEG projects on behalf of its Hollywood and global studio and production company partners include Dune: Part Two (March 2024), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (March 2024), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (March 2024), The Garfield Movie (May 2024), Furiosa (May 2024), Those About To Die (July 2024), Borderlands (August 2024), Here (November 2024), The Cat In The Hat, Mickey 17, That Christmas, Eden, The Gorge, and Animal Friends.

About Dimension Studio

Dimension (www.dimensionstudio.co) offers real-time production for visionary storytellers. Working on blockbuster films, live events and immersive moonshots, the team is a creative partner for end-to-end virtual productions and advanced virtual humans. Dimension has the largest and most experienced real-time team outside of games in the world, with studios in the UK and USA, and the ability to operate globally.