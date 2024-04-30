Minted Collaborates with The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Debut Wedding Collection

Premium design marketplace Minted announced its debut wedding stationery collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The “Irises” wedding invitation suite by Minted artist Everett Paper Goods draws inspiration from Van Gogh’s iconic painting in the Museum’s collection. Inspired by: Irises by Vincent Van Gogh. Dutch. 1890. Gift of Adele R. Levy, 1958. The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Graphic: Minted / The Metropolitan Museum of Art)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minted, the premium design marketplace committed to empowering independent artists, today announced its debut wedding stationery collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Minted x The Met Wedding Collection features the work of Minted artists who have reimagined iconic masterpieces from the Museum’s collection as wedding stationery suites, including save the dates, wedding invitations, and day-of stationery. A portion of every purchase will support independent artists as well as the Museum’s collection, study, conservation and presentation of 5,000 years of art.

Minted artists drew inspiration from works in The Met collection—ranging from antique French bridal lace in The Costume Institute and late 18th-century chinoiserie to iconic paintings by Van Gogh and Monet—and reimagined them as wedding stationery designs reflective of each artwork’s intricate details and timeless beauty. Each wedding suite will be available as coordinating save the date, invitation, ceremony and reception stationery so couples can bring their vision to life in the most artful way from “Yes” to “I do.”

The Minted x The Met Wedding Collection is anchored in designs by twelve Minted artists who hail from across the globe: Kelly Ambrose from Georgia, Leah Bisch from California, Simona Camp from Texas, Everett Paper Goods from Scotland, Petra Kern from Slovenia, Cass Loh from Malaysia, Corinne Malesic from Australia, Kristen Smith from Georgia, Ani Somi from Washington, Ana De Sousa from Portugal, Sumak Studio from Poland, and Katharine Watson from Maine.

“Since our founding, Minted’s mission has been devoted to creating economic opportunity for artists and creators all over the world. We are thrilled to debut this new wedding collection, inspired by and in support of The Met, one of the world’s leading art institutions. The collaboration builds upon the success of our holiday card collaboration which is now entering into its fifth year,” said Minted Co-Founder and CEO Melissa Kim. “The history of art and culture is a rich tapestry of interwoven perspectives. It is incredibly exciting to see our artists participate in that dialogue and the stunning designs that resulted from their unparalleled access to The Met’s iconic masterpieces and treasures from the archives. We can’t wait to see how couples personalize and integrate the collection into their big day.”

This program marks The Met’s first wedding collaboration. The unique union allows Minted, who has helped over one million couples celebrate their weddings, lend their design expertise to audiences who want to incorporate art and culture into their unique love story.

“Encouraging creativity and self-expression are central to The Met’s mission, and our collaboration with Minted activates on that goal in a unique way by allowing customers to make a personal statement on their love of art, design, and culture through stationery,” says Stephen Mannello, Head of Retail and Licensing at The Met. “We are so thrilled to be part of this special moment in couples’ lives as they choose to share inspiring images spanning The Met collection with their loved ones in this unique way.”

To shop the Minted x The Met Wedding Collection, please visit minted.com/met. Celebrating art and culture that stands the test of time, the collection includes invitation suites, coordinating save the dates, matching ceremony and reception stationery, and thank you cards. Customers may personalize all designs with their own text and photos. 100 invitations start at $250. Follow @mintedweddings on Instagram for wedding inspiration.

ABOUT MINTED

Minted is a premium goods marketplace, committed to discovering and fostering the world’s untapped creative talent and bringing it to market. The company’s wedding, holiday, gifts, art, stationery, and home furnishings products have reached more than 75 million homes worldwide. Using Minted’s crowdsourcing technology, consumers are empowered to vote for the designs they love and want to see sold, ensuring that Minted continuously sells fresh and trend-forward products. The winning designs are manufactured by Minted, enabling artists from around the world to sell their work while letting Minted do the rest. Since launching in 2007, the company has expanded to serve consumers in new categories including wall art, textiles, digital content, home decor, and home furnishings. Minted also builds traditional retail distribution for its independent artist community, partnering with major retailers and consumer products brands. The company has raised more than $300 million from top-tier investors including Benchmark Capital, T. Rowe Price, Permira, Ridge Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Norwest Venture Partners. Learn more at minted.com.

ABOUT THE MET

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was founded in 1870 by a group of American citizens—businessmen and financiers as well as leading artists and thinkers of the day—who wanted to create a museum to bring art and art education to the American people. Today, The Met displays tens of thousands of objects covering 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy. The Museum lives in two iconic sites in New York City—The Met Fifth Avenue and The Met Cloisters. Millions of people also take part in The Met experience online. Since its founding, The Met has always aspired to be more than a treasury of rare and beautiful objects. Every day, art comes alive in the Museum's galleries and through its exhibitions and events, revealing both new ideas and unexpected connections across time and across cultures.