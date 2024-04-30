Lumin Digital Selects Atomic as Partner for Direct Deposit, VOIE and Payment Switching

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atomic is excited to announce a reseller partnership with Lumin Digital, a leading, future-ready and cloud-native digital banking solution. This collaboration brings direct deposit, verification of income and employment (VOIE), and payment method switching solutions to financial institutions aiming to secure more primary account holders and elevate the consumer banking experience.

"Partnering with Atomic offers our clients unparalleled access to cutting-edge banking technologies directly through our Lumin integration. This is a game-changer for Financial Institutions looking to enhance their digital offerings, attract more primary account holders and grow deposits. We selected Atomic because they share our passion for creating seamless user experiences and constant innovation," stated Sean Weadock, Chief Product Officer of Lumin Digital.

Jordan Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of Atomic, elaborated, "Our alliance with Lumin Digital underscores our commitment to helping financial institutions lead on primacy, power initiative and expand access. By integrating Atomic's Deposit, Verify, and Paylink Switch products, Lumin is setting a new standard for financial institutions eager to embrace digital transformation quickly without in-house development resources."

Seamless digital experiences are a key piece in account primacy. Current and future banks that utilize Lumin Digital will be able to help new account holders easily update their direct deposit inside mobile and online banking. In addition, Verify allows for income and employment verification for lending decisions, and PayLink enables the customer to manage their recurring payments. By combining these three Atomic core products, financial institutions can create a comprehensive solution to acquire and retain long-term customers. Lumin Digital's decision to resell Atomic's solutions aligns with its mission to provide tech-forward digital banking solutions, emphasizing innovation and customer satisfaction.

This collaboration between Atomic and Lumin Digital is a testament to the power of technology in creating a more accessible, transparent, and efficient banking ecosystem. Both companies are dedicated to empowering FIs and their customers, paving the way for a future where digital banking is synonymous with excellence and innovation and is the driver behind account primacy.

About Atomic

Atomic is a leading financial connectivity platform trusted by over 195 financial institutions and fintech firms, including 13 of the industry's largest digital-first neobanks and 5 of the top 10 financial institutions. Atomic serves as the essential bridge between consumer data and financial solutions by allowing unparalleled access to payroll, HRIS systems, and merchants, facilitating a range of financial services including direct deposit switching, income and employment verification, and payment method updating.

With over $70 million in backing from trusted investors like Mercato Partners, Core Innovation Capital, Portage, ATX Venture Partners, and Greylock, Atomic is well-positioned to accelerate its vision of financial services that benefit both consumers and institutions. As open banking continues to shape the U.S. financial landscape, Atomic remains committed to empowering consumers to have better control of their personal data, offering a more transparent and equitable banking experience for all. To learn more visit Atomic.financial.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin’s disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital’s unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.