Next-Generation IBM FlashCore Modules Feature Everspin's PERSYST 1 Gigabit STT-MRAM, Enhancing Reliability

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) persistent memory solutions, today announced that IBM has chosen the PERSYST EMD4E001G 1Gb STT-MRAM for use in their FlashCore Module 4. The EMD4E001G, a high-performance persistent memory, ensures critical data integrity even during power loss. With a DDR4 interface, it delivers 2.7 gigabytes/second of both read and write bandwidth, coupled with instant non-volatility. Everspin’s PERSYST technology sets the standard for persistent memory performance.

“IBM’s decision to use our PERSYST 1Gb MRAM in their newly announced FCM4 reflects the robustness and quality of Everspin’s innovative technology. We are proud to be associated with successive generations of IBM’s leading Flash storage solutions,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and CEO of Everspin Technologies, Inc.

Everspin's PERSYST product line is a comprehensive suite of solutions, including the legacy Toggle MRAM, the DDR4-like 1Gb STT-MRAM, and the innovative EMxxLX xSPI family of persistent memory products.

About Everspin Technologies

