Capitol Pain Institute Acquires Pain Care Surgery of Louisville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Path Capital, a private equity firm focused on building differentiated businesses in the healthcare and specialty industrials sectors, is pleased to announce that Capitol Pain Institute (CPI) has acquired the ambulatory surgical center (ASC) Pain Care Surgery of Louisville. This strategic move allows CPI to offer more advanced procedures, including spinal cord and peripheral nerve stimulation, interspinous stabilization and fixation, and posterior SI joint fusion. The acquisition is the latest in CPI’s efforts to provide patients in Kentucky with comprehensive, personalized, and state-of-the-art care.

Kentucky imposes strict regulations on ASCs as a certificate of need state. This acquisition differentiates CPI as a pain practice in the Kentucky market that has particular expertise in surgical treatment options with facilities to match those capabilities. The Louisville ASC is strategically located near CPI’s clinic locations in Elizabethtown and South Louisville on Dixie Highway. It further expands CPI’s footprint into East Louisville with a new clinic in St Matthews on New Dutchmans Parkway adjacent to the ASC. We believe that convenient access to advanced procedures will support patient outcomes and improve the overall patient experience. In addition, CPI is excited to invest in the interventional pain management community in Kentucky. CPI welcomes non-affiliated physicians and practices that don’t have access to an ASC to use this facility, which will be set up for and cater specifically to interventional pain management.

“We believe that every patient deserves access to the most advanced pain treatments and compassionate, holistic care,” said CPI founder and president Matt Schocket, M.D. “We are well-positioned to fulfill this commitment and make a positive impact on the lives of those living with chronic pain in the Louisville area by ensuring patients can receive the highest standard of care.”

Chronic pain can be difficult to manage. As more patients turn to advanced treatments, the industry is seeing a steady rise in the number of procedures being carried out at ASCs where the cost can be significantly lower than in a hospital. CPI develops a customized, multi-disciplinary approach for patients and offers a comprehensive range of services across the interventional pain management continuum, from basic procedures such as injections and radiofrequency ablation, to minimally invasive procedures such as the Vertiflex Superion procedure, the implantation of spinal cord stimulator devices, and the implantation of intrathecal pain pumps. These treatment options can minimize the use of medication and provide safe, effective, and lasting relief.

“This acquisition represents another milestone in CPI’s growth strategy, reinforcing its position as a leading interventional pain management platform,” said Iron Path Capital co-founder Rob Reistetter. “We continue to look for the right partners as we expand into new markets, offering valuable resources and collaborating with the top medical professionals to deliver the highest quality care to patients.”

CPI now has clinics and ASCs across six states including Texas, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota, Indiana, and Colorado. With this acquisition, CPI now has an ASC in each of its core markets.

About Capitol Pain Institute

Capitol Pain Institute (CPI) is a leading interventional pain management platform with clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across the United States. CPI offers a customized and multi-disciplinary approach to chronic pain treatment, with particular focus on advanced procedures such as spinal cord stimulator implants. CPI partners with physicians and practices that share a common goal of providing high quality, compassionate care at a reasonable cost. The company is also committed to enhancing the communities in which they serve and investing in the advancement of the field of pain management through innovation and evidence-based medicine. CPI was founded by Dr. Matthew Schocket in Austin, Texas in 2007. For more information, visit CapitolPain.com.

About Iron Path Capital

Founded in 2021 by seasoned investors and operating executives Rob Reistetter and Scott Mraz, Iron Path Capital is a private equity firm that specializes in building great businesses in the healthcare and specialty industrials sectors. With offices in Nashville, TN, and Charlottesville, VA, Iron Path Capital supports management teams with strategic leadership, operational expertise and flexible capital to achieve visionary growth plans through defined, defensible execution. For more information, visit ironpathcapital.com.