Conti Federal Awarded $63.1M Contract to Construct B-21 Fuels System Maintenance Dock at Ellsworth Air Force Base

RAPID CITY, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, a leading federal construction and engineering firm specializing in military construction and critical infrastructure, has been awarded a $63,067,273 base contract for the construction of a B-21 Fuels System Maintenance Dock at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District, the contract will support the construction of a single-bay fuel system maintenance dock (hangar). The project includes a new 39,000 square foot fuels maintenance facility. The project will include a single aircraft measurement bay and all associated back shop, administrative, and facility support spaces.

This award will be the third project for Conti Federal at Ellsworth Air Force Base. The company is also currently constructing an RF Hangar and a Weapons Loader Training Facility, both in support of the B-21 beddown program.

“This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and support for the B-21 mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base,” expressed Ryan Kanzleiter, Conti Federal Vice President of Business Development for the United States. “We’re looking forward to partnering with USACE Omaha on another B-21 project along with supporting the Rapid Disaster Infrastructure team at USACE Omaha. Together, our teams will focus on the mission and project delivery in supporting our nation’s defense infrastructure.”

Conti Federal is currently working on a number of military construction projects in partnership with the USACE Omaha District including a Helicopter Squadron Operations facility at F.E. Warren Air Force Base and a renovation project for the Disaster Resiliency Program Formal Training Unit at Grand Forks Air Force Base.

The expected completion date for this project is October 2026.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.