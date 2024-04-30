Fast-Growing Fintech Payment Platform AtoB Collaborates with Trusted TravelCenters of America

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtoB, the first fintech payments platform to modernize the $790 billion trucking industry’s financial system, announced a collaboration with TravelCenters of America (TA), the nationwide operator and franchisor of the TA, TA Express and Petro Stopping Centers travel center brands. The collaboration will bring a cost savings of an average of 42 cents per gallon, providing AtoB users with competitive prices on fuel at any of TA’s over 300 locations nationwide.

“At TA, we are constantly seeking opportunities to enhance the guest experience and better serve our fleet customers and professional drivers,” said Debi Boffa, Chief Executive Officer of TA. “AtoB is a platform that will save our customers time and money, and we are pleased to work with a company that is at the forefront of digitizing and modernizing the trucking industry.”

“You can’t drive across the United States without seeing TA brands everywhere you look, and with the most convenient locations, excellent amenities, and competitive pump prices, the TA and AtoB relationship just makes sense in delivering the best for drivers and fleets. We’re proud to work with TA and look forward to passing down these savings to our customers,” said Vignan Velivela, co-founder and CEO of AtoB.

AtoB Fuel Cards help prevent fuel fraud, enable custom controls for more efficient fleet management, and offer savings on diesel gallons. The AtoB Driver App gives fleets visibility into fuel prices per gallon and the option to easily navigate to the closest TA location. “Drivers can also use the Fuel Map in the AtoB Driver App to find stations with the best fuel prices and cost savings,” said Vedant Khamesra, Lead Product Manager, digital payments at AtoB. “AtoB users can utilize the platform at TA travel centers and diesel fuel pumps. In addition, the AtoB Perks program allows fleets to receive significant savings on fuel costs, tires and vehicle maintenance.”

To learn more about AtoB, visit AtoB.com or contact Caroline Bullard (AtoB@bulleitgroup.com).

About AtoB

AtoB was founded in 2020 with the mission to transform the fleet industry’s financial management infrastructure. AtoB’s groundbreaking fintech payments platform provides drivers and fleet operators with easy-to-use financial products such as no-fee fleet cards; instant direct-deposit payroll; and access to bank accounts and savings tools in order to provide ease on the road and network efficiencies. AtoB is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community and is on Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startup 2022 list. For more information, visit atob.com.