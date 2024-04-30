Shore Capital Partners Announces Partnership with PRO-spectus

CHICAGO & HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”), is pleased to announce it has completed a partnership with PRO-spectus (“the Company”), a provider of market access consulting and patient services headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

Founded in 2008, PRO-spectus helps biopharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and diagnostic firms overcome barriers that stand between products and patients. With a best-in-class team of market access and patient support experts, PRO-spectus combines deep strategic experience with innovative technology to help clients meet the challenges of a constantly evolving healthcare landscape. PRO-spectus offers comprehensive solutions in patient support services, market access, reimbursement support, and policy strategy, with a passion for developing and implementing strategies that open patient access and promote healthier lives.

Led by Founder & CEO Charmie Chirgwin, a 30+ year industry veteran and registered nurse, the PRO-spectus leadership team is committed to serving as a mission-critical partner to its diverse range of life sciences clients throughout the product life cycle, streamlining access and enhancing patient adherence.

“ PRO-spectus has been built with an unwavering dedication to the patient and to developing authentic relationships with our clients, serving as a thought partner, rather than a vendor, to help them solve access challenges,” Chirgwin said. “ I am thrilled to have Shore as a partner, as they have shown an appreciation for our patient-centric culture and have the experience and resources to support us in our next phase of growth as we continue to invest in our team, technology, and capabilities to meet the needs of clients and patients.”

Since forming the partnership with Shore, PRO-spectus has bolstered its executive team of Chirgwin, Danica Carlson (Chief Operating Officer), and Elizabeth Smyers (Chief Patient Services Officer) with the additions of Jack Allman (VP of Finance), Amy Madden (SVP of People and Culture), and Gina Black (VP of Business Development). Future growth plans will focus on bringing PRO-spectus’s solutions to more clients, supported by continued investments in the team and technology.

“ We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with Charmie and the PRO-spectus team. With the trend toward greater complexity in the reimbursement landscape, PRO-spectus has developed a compelling value proposition through their combination of expertise, quality talent and processes, and cutting-edge technology. PRO-spectus is an ideal example of Shore’s approach to identifying exceptional entrepreneurs who are seeking a partner to scale in an industry with significant opportunity. Through our partnership, we are prepared to support PRO-spectus in reaching our shared objectives for long-term growth,” said Ryan Kelley, a Founding Partner of Shore and Chairman of PRO-spectus.

“ Charmie has built an extraordinary team that has a deep commitment to the mission of delivering for patients and clients. Their approach to developing bespoke patient support solutions focused on addressing each product’s unique needs highlights the flexible and results-oriented nature of their partnerships with clients. We are excited to work alongside Charmie and the entire team to build upon the Company’s excellent reputation and partnership-focused business model,” added Jon Tomberlin, Vice President at Shore.

To learn more about PRO-spectus, please visit www.pro-spectus.com or email admin@pro-spectus.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago based private equity firm with offices in Nashville and Detroit, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2023 Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 4x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $6 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information, including with respect to these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

About PRO-spectus

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, PRO-spectus is an innovative market access advisory firm with employees that work in partnership with life sciences clients to meet goals and objectives within fields of reimbursement, market access, and patient services. PRO-spectus’ team of experts combines deep strategic experience with innovative technology to help their clients meet the challenges of a constantly evolving healthcare landscape. To learn more about PRO-spectus, please visit www.pro-spectus.com.