The Modern Data Company Appoints F.S. Nooruddin as Field CTO

Built on DataOS®, the world's first data operating system, businesses can now create data products with ease! No more data as a project for every new use case. Treat it as a product, and unlock the power of AI and GenAI for a future fueled by insights.

Built on DataOS®, the world's first data operating system, businesses can now create data products with ease! No more data as a project for every new use case. Treat it as a product, and unlock the power of AI and GenAI for a future fueled by insights.

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Modern Data Company, a leader in data management and the inventor of the world's first data operating system, DataOS®, today announced the appointment of F.S. Nooruddin as Field Chief Technology Officer (Field CTO). Mr. Nooruddin joins The Modern Data Company from Yahoo / Verizon Media, where he served as SVP, Enterprise Architecture. Previously, he held leadership positions at Gap Inc./ Gap, American Express, Personagraph, Zynga, and Yahoo!.

In this strategic role, Mr. Nooruddin will be responsible for driving customer adoption of DataOS® by bridging the gap between technology and business strategy. He will collaborate closely with sales, marketing, and customer success teams to ensure customers leverage DataOS® to its full potential, unlocking the power of their data to achieve significant business value.

“F.S. is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of building and scaling technology solutions that drive business growth,” said Srujan Akula, cofounder and CEO at The Modern Data Company. “His deep understanding of enterprise architecture and his ability to translate complex technical concepts into actionable insights makes him a valuable asset to our team. F.S. will play a pivotal role in helping our customers become truly data-driven organizations.”

“I am thrilled to join The Modern Data Company at such a pivotal time in the data management landscape,” said F.S. Nooruddin. “DataOS® is a revolutionary platform with the potential to transform how businesses leverage data. I am excited to collaborate with the talented team here and help customers unlock the true potential of their data to achieve significant competitive advantages.”

About The Modern Data Company

The Modern Data Company revolutionizes data management with DataOS®, the world's first data operating system. This unified platform empowers enterprises to build comprehensive data products and simplify data management. DataOS® frees teams to focus on driving real value from data, accelerating their journey to becoming a truly data-driven and AI-ready organization.

Visit us at:

TIECON 2024 Santa Clara

MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The Modern Data Company has been selected as one of the finalists for the 2024 Innovation Showcase at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium.

To learn more: