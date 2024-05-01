Bubble Skincare Announces Collaboration with Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bubble Skincare, the community-driven brand democratizing premium quality and highly effective skincare, announced today its first-ever brand collaboration, with Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which opens exclusively in theaters beginning June 14. The program consists of limited-edition Bubble Skincare product packages, including the brand’s cult favorite Day Dream Tone and Texture Serum, Fresh Start Gel Cleanser and Slam Dunk Hydrating Cream Moisturizer, along with two exclusive sets featuring characters from Inside Out 2 and more of Bubble’s beloved hydrating products.

Inside Out 2’s introduction of new emotions and the challenges they pose make this the ideal first brand collaboration for Bubble. Designed to help you “Face Your Feels,” the limited-edition Bubble Skincare x Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 program highlights the effects that your emotions have on your skin (and vice versa). This collaboration captures the essence of the Bubble brand, which uses their joyful, uplifting voice and highly affordable, efficacious products to help their community face the day.

“We are so excited to introduce our collaboration with Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our brand’s history as we kick off our first program with a powerhouse company dedicated to honest storytelling that rings true for everyone,” said Shai Eisenman, Founder and CEO of Bubble. “Riley’s story of processing new feelings and growing up is a universal one that we are delighted to see celebrated in this new collection, which combines everyone’s favorite characters with your go-to Bubble formulas, so you can face the day no matter what you’re feeling.”

“In celebration of Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, we’re filled with joy to collaborate with Bubble Skincare on this highly anticipated sequel centered around new emotions we all feel growing up,” said Lylle Breier, EVP of Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy and Events at Disney.

Beginning Wednesday, May 1, the Bubble Skincare x Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 collaboration will be available for purchase on HelloBubble.com, Ulta.com and Walmart.com and will enter Ulta and Walmart stores nationwide in May and June, while supplies last. The movie opens in theaters everywhere starting June 14.

The new collection includes:

Think Positive 3-Step Glow Boost Routine, $34 Fresh Start Gel Cleanser (50 ml) x Joy Day Dream Tone and Texture Serum x Envy Slam Dunk Hydrating Cream Moisturizer x Anxiety

One Of A Kind 3-Step Barrier Boost Routine, $34 Fresh Start Gel Cleanser (50 ml) x Joy Water Slide Hydration Boosting Serum x Sadness Cloud Surf Water Cream Moisturizer x Ennui

Slam Dunk Hydrating Cream Moisturizer x Anxiety, $16

Day Dream Tone and Texture Serum x Envy, $17

Fresh Start Gel Cleanser (125 ml) x Joy, $17

For more on the Bubble Skincare x Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 collaboration, follow along with @bubble on Instagram and TikTok.

About Bubble:

Bubble Skincare, one of the world’s fastest-growing skincare brands, is shaking up the future of skincare with premium-quality formulas for under $20. Bubble’s in-house team of product developers works with their community to craft skincare that is made of nature, inspired by joy, and designed to deliver face-changing (and life-changing) results. To ensure their products meet everyone’s needs, Bubble has cultivated a huge, diverse, and highly engaged community that offers input and feedback on the brand’s formulations, product names, and even its vibrant packaging. As part of its commitment to their consumers' well-being, Bubble donates a percentage of its sales from its ecommerce business to nonprofit organizations that support teens and young adults struggling with mental health issues, along with an ongoing partnership with BetterHelp. Bubble products are available at Hellobubble.com and in more than 12,000 stores across North America, including Ulta Beauty, CVS and Walmart. Bubble is now available in the U.K. at over 200 Boots stores nationwide and on popular e-tailer Beauty Bay, a destination for the beauty obsessed; expanding Bubble's availability across the U.K., Europe, Australia and beyond.

About Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2:

Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu and Yvette Nicole Brown. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen with a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, “Inside Out 2” features a score by Andrea Datzman. The all-new feature film releases only in theaters June 14, 2024.