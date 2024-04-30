SidelineSwap and MonkeySports Expand Resale Partnership in 2024

DALLAS & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SidelineSwap, the world’s largest online marketplace for new and used sporting goods, and MonkeySports, a leading retailer of premium ice and roller hockey, goalie, lacrosse, and baseball equipment, are expanding their resale partnership for the third straight year to offer SidelineSwap’s recommerce services to more MonkeySports customers throughout the U.S.

SidelineSwap will be powering over 90 total trade-in events in 2024 at MonkeySports retail locations in MA, NH, NJ, NY, TX, CO, & CA throughout the months of January, June, & September. MonkeySports customers will be able to drop-off their used sports gear at SidelineSwap trade-in events where it will be evaluated by SidelineSwap buying experts, and customers will be paid the trade-in value in a MonkeySports e-gift card that can be used towards a future purchase. Items that do not qualify for trade-in can be donated or recycled responsibly.

In addition to the trade-in events, MonkeySports will also be utilizing SidelineSwap trade-in technology in their stores every day to allow their customers to be able to trade-in baseball & softball bats, as well as hockey skates, any day of the year for MonkeySports e-gift cards. SidelineSwap leverages proprietary pricing data from its marketplace to power its value guide which ensures customers always receive the best value possible for their used items.

Brendan Candon, CEO of SidelineSwap, stated “We are very excited to expand our partnership with MonkeySports to help increase access to sports by enabling their customers to tap into the residual value of their used sports gear in order to lower the cost of new gear for the upcoming season. With the rising cost of sports, we’re looking forward to partnering with MonkeySports to not only offer their customers the flexibility to trade-in at our 90+ events this year, but to also make trade-in available in their stores any day of the year using our proprietary trade-in technology.”

John Namaan, CEO of MonkeySports, stated “Over the past couple of years, our customers have really embraced SidelineSwap trade-in events at our stores as a quick and easy way to clear the used sports gear out of the house and save money on their new purchases. So not only did it make sense to increase the number of events at our stores, but it also made sense to give our customers the ability to trade-in select items at our stores at any time.” Namaan went on to state “As an industry, we can’t go on treating sports gear that sells new for several hundred dollars or more as if they were consumables. We need to give our customers an easy way to tap into the residual value of that gear and let it play-on to other athletes while remaining out of landfills. Our customers win, sports win, and the environment wins.”

MonkeySports customers who attend trade-in events at MonkeySports locations can simply bring their used gear to the event and it will be evaluated by experts using SidelineSwap’s proprietary trade-in technology. Customers receive a quote for gear that meets the trade-in guidelines and, upon acceptance, they will be issued a MonkeySports e-gift card. For more information, please visit: https://sidelineswap.com/trade-in-events.

About SidelineSwap:

SidelineSwap - the world’s largest online marketplace for sporting goods - makes it easy for athletes, fans and sports families to safely buy and sell their gear. Founded in 2015, SidelineSwap has enabled athletes to earn more than $250,000,000 to date by reselling the extra gear they have at home. Buyers can expect to find great value on a wide range of inventory across all sports, and sellers can quickly & easily turn their used sporting goods into cash or shopping credit. SidelineSwap was one of the fastest growing marketplaces on Andreessen Horowitz's A16z Top 100 marketplace list for the 3rd year in a row, and is the recommerce partner of choice for leading sports & outdoor brands.

About MonkeySports:

MonkeySports, Inc., established in 1999 as a single hockey store in California, is now a leading online retailer of premium ice and roller hockey, goalie, lacrosse, and baseball equipment, operating under the website banner banners: www.HockeyMonkey.com, www.GoalieMonkey.com, www.LacrosseMonkey.com, www.BaseballMonkey.com, www.MonkeyTeamSports.com, and www.MonkeySportsEurope.com.

At MonkeySports, we carry all of the top brands and have built a team that strives to give our customers the most enjoyable, stress-free experience possible, from online to in-store. Our staff consists of experienced players who are here to help find the perfect gear for you.

For more information, please visit www.MonkeySports.com.