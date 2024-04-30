Syniverse, DOCOMO PACIFIC Come Together to Facilitate Delivery of A2P Messages in Guam and the CNMI

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, "the world's most connected company,"® has been selected by DOCOMO PACIFIC, the regional leader in innovation, telecommunications, and entertainment, as its primary provider for terminating application-to-person (A2P) traffic into its network in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (“CNMI”).

This agreement with Syniverse enables DOCOMO PACIFIC's subscribers in both Guam and the CNMI to receive one-time passcodes, appointment reminders, and other critical SMS messages more reliably from businesses and other organizations. An example of how this partnership will benefit customers is an improved experience when accessing their online banking platform or cash app services. After entering their credentials, customers are typically sent an SMS code for verification and authentication. Before Syniverse, the SMS codes would get lost in transit, and customers would generally look to their telecommunications providers for that lost code. However, the reliability of the sent code comes from the A2P service provider.

Guam has been a challenging destination historically for consistent A2P message delivery as a United States territory in the Pacific, lacking high quality routing for enterprise traffic. That has made it difficult for the island's more than 150,000 residents, including its considerable U.S. military presence, to remain in touch with the brands and services they value the most.

"Living in a more remote area should never be a barrier to staying connected," said Will Souder, SVP of Commercial Messaging at Syniverse. "Our agreement with DOCOMO PACIFIC illustrates the power of our A2P SMS messaging solution and how our passion for innovation overcomes some of the most unique challenges in global connectivity."

By establishing a direct connection, Syniverse and DOCOMO PACIFIC will deliver A2P messages to subscribers through an authorized, secure channel. This avoids issues associated with gray routing, such as spam, fraud, and network congestion, that degrade a subscriber's quality of service and increase operational costs.

"Our customers have made it clear that they rely on us to send and receive critical communications from the organizations they do business with,” said Mike Smith, EVP of Network Operations at DOCOMO PACIFIC. “Syniverse, with its expertise in A2P messaging, enables us to provide a reliable experience and adhere to what our customers expect, while growing our SMS traffic volumes and protecting our network. Our world-class Mobile Network Team deserves a lot of credit in seeing this partnership opportunity come to reality.”

Syniverse's A2P SMS messaging solution delivers the highest quality at a reasonable price. For more information on how Syniverse enables mobile messaging campaigns and programs, visit https://www.syniverse.com.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world's most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world's networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world's leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world's adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at https://www.syniverse.com.

About DOCOMO PACIFIC

DOCOMO PACIFIC is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator. Headquartered in Tamuning, Guam, DOCOMO PACIFIC is the largest provider of personal, residential, enterprise connectivity and entertainment services in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. We are the 7-time winner of Best of The Pacific. DOCOMO PACIFIC is dedicated to bringing you and your family closer to the things that matter most. Get to know more about what makes us "Better Together" at www.docomopacific.com.