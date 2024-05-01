RESMAN Energy Technology Selected to Participate in the Utah FORGE Geothermal Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RESMAN Energy Technology is pleased to announce that its tracer technology is being used in the groundbreaking Utah FORGE geothermal project. With expectations of a drastic market increase for Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) by 2030, the Utah FORGE project is poised to become an important test case for scaling geothermal technology globally. Located at Milford, Utah, 320 km (200 mi) from Salt Lake City, this international field laboratory is managed by the Energy & Geoscience Institute at the University of Utah and sponsored by the Department of Energy.

RESMAN will provide critical data on fluid movements, and connection integrity within the geothermal system, offering a comprehensive suite of tracer technology options aligned with the required temperature stability range and resilient to extremely high temperatures.

“Utah FORGE is a global test case, and we aim to accelerate breakthroughs in EGS technologies and to establish rigorous, reproducible solutions that make geothermal energy possible anywhere in the world,” said John McLennan, Utah FORGE, Co-Principal Investigator. “Having RESMAN involved in this stimulation phase is an opportunity to achieve more detailed insights into the interaction of the fracture stimulation stages. Tracer technology provides data used to help better understand fluid movements and connections, helping to improve data-driven decision-making in geothermal operations.”

“We are very proud to be selected for this pioneering project that can revolutionize the monitoring and management of geothermal processes worldwide. This is our first geothermal project, and it presents a significant leap towards sustainable energy solutions. Although there are many unknowns, we are confident in the transformative impact of our tracer technology,” said Partho Giri, Director of Global Operations, RESMAN Energy Technology. “Our non-hazardous and non-radioactive tracers enable the lowest detection levels in the industry at parts per trillion (ppt). Our value proposition is obvious: we demonstrate the integrity of connections within the geothermal system, providing invaluable insights for enhanced operational efficiency and sustainability.”

As of April 8th, 2024 RESMAN has completed tracer injection for all the fracking stages, followed by ongoing meticulous sampling and analysis to assess connectivity and circulation. As the project unfolds with monthly updates, stakeholders anticipate a wealth of knowledge that could reshape the geothermal landscape.

About Utah FORGE

The FORGE site is located near the town of Milford in Beaver County, Utah, on the western flank of the Mineral Mountains. Near term goals are aimed at perfecting drilling, stimulation, injection-production, and subsurface imaging technologies required to establish and sustain continuous fluid flow and energy transfer from an EGS reservoir. For more information, please visit our website.

About RESMAN Energy Technology

RESMAN is the global leader in tracer technologies for wireless flow monitoring. We combine our expertise in biotechnology, chemistry, physics and petroleum engineering to offer the longest lifetimes and lowest detection limits in the industry. RESMAN is headquartered in Norway, the heart of global energy innovation and have regional headquarters in Houston, Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur to strategically position its operations within the global energy ecosystem. Learn more at: www.resmanenergy.com