RTL Luxembourg Deploys Verimatrix Streamkeeper to Protect Premier Auto Racing from Piracy

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that RTL Luxembourg, the country’s leading media company, selected the Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM solution to ensure the security of its highly valuable motorsport content and the protection of its related revenues.

As one of the region’s top media outlets, RTL looks to provide high levels of trust for its content owners while also maintaining protections for its associated revenue streams. Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM ensures the operator remains in control of its valuable digital assets and reduces costs and complexities that are all too common in other DRM schemes.

“From the first contact with Verimatrix to the go-live moment, very few interactions were needed,” said Tom Weber, CTO at RTL Luxembourg. “It went seamlessly and very quick in a few days. We’re happy to see such a committed team that is striving to satisfy the customer – it’s very much appreciated.”

“Verimatrix is extremely pleased to announce RTL Luxembourg as one of its latest Streamkeeper customers,” said Andrew Bear, head of anti-piracy business at Verimatrix. “Streamkeeper helps premier media organizations such as RTL gain the needed assurance that their foremost content is secure and protected against revenue loss. Our feature-rich content protection and superior integrations make Verimatrix Streamkeeper a clear and easy choice during evaluations.”

Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM provides all of the latest content protection capabilities including CMAF packaging and 4K/UHD protection, high availability, geo-redundancy, unified user entitlement and access as well as partnership platforms that integrate seamlessly. For more information on Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM, visit https://www.verimatrix.com/anti-piracy/streamkeeper-suite.

About RTL Luxembourg

At RTL Luxembourg, we strive to inform and entertain the population of Luxembourg through our various platforms on a daily basis. As part of RTL Group, our range of products extends across multiple media channels, including television, streaming, radio, digital platforms, and podcasts. Our objective is to create relevant and moving stories that originate from Luxembourg and the Greater Region. Each day, a dedicated network of journalists and content creators bring these stories to life on screens, on air, and across our diverse platforms. Visit www.rtl.lu.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.