Diamond Sports Group Reaches Multi-Year Distribution Agreement With Cox

SOUTHPORT, Conn. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Sports Group (“Diamond” or the “Company”) and Cox Communications (“Cox”) today announced that they have reached a multi-year renewal of their distribution agreement for the continued carriage of Diamond’s portfolio of regional sports networks (“RSNs”).

Under the agreement, Cox Contour TV Preferred and Contour TV Ultimate customers will continue to have access to live, local MLB, NBA and NHL games and team related content on Diamond’s RSN channels. Additionally, Cox Contour TV Preferred and Contour TV Ultimate customers will be able to stream Diamond’s RSN content by authenticating with their Cox subscription credentials on the Bally Sports app. Customers who do not have access to Diamond’s RSN channels as part of their service will be able to purchase Diamond’s Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) product, including from Cox, to access all local DTC content for the teams for which Diamond retains DTC rights.

David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond, stated: “ This multi-year agreement with Cox is a significant milestone for Diamond’s go-forward business as we continue to execute the steps necessary to complete our reorganization. We are pleased to continue partnering with Cox to provide high quality local sports broadcasts to passionate fans.”

Suzanne Fenwick, Senior Vice President, content acquisition for Cox Communications, stated: “ We are delighted that we could find a reasonable path to extend our partnership with Diamond Sports. We look forward to continuing to deliver regional sports content to our subscribers.”

Diamond’s agreement with Cox follows Diamond’s previously announced multi-year renewal of its distribution agreement with Charter Communications, Inc.

About Diamond Sports Group

Diamond Sports Group LLC, an independently-managed and unconsolidated subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., owns the Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), the nation’s leading provider of local sports. Its 18 owned-and-operated RSNs include Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, and Bally Sports Wisconsin. The Bally Sports RSNs serve as the TV home to nearly half of all MLB, NHL and NBA teams based in the United States. Diamond Sports Group also has a joint venture in Marquee, the home of the Chicago Cubs, and a minority interest in the YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets. Diamond RSNs produce over 4,000 live local professional telecasts each year in addition to a wide variety of locally produced sports events and programs.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced managed IT and cloud services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT, cloud and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit www.coxbusiness.com.