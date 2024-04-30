Hospice of the Chesapeake Selects Netsmart myUnity® to Propel Organizational Growth and Advance Value-Based Care Initiatives

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netsmart and Hospice of the Chesapeake, a premier provider of hospice and palliative care services in Maryland, announce an advanced collaboration through the successful implementation of the myUnity® electronic health record (EHR) system. This move underscores Hospice of the Chesapeake's commitment to enhancing patient care, supporting organizational growth and embracing value-based care models.

Recognizing the need for an ONC-certified EHR solution, Hospice of the Chesapeake selected and is successfully leveraging myUnity to help enable the organization to succeed in the evolving value-based care programs. With myUnity, Netsmart can further support Hospice of the Chesapeake’s growth strategy through enhanced capabilities to drive efficiencies and optimize care delivery.

"Selecting myUnity fulfilled a strategic necessity for us," said Hospice of the Chesapeake CEO Rebecca Miller. "We needed a platform that could not only support our current infrastructure but also grow with us as we expand our services. It was crucial to invest in a platform that allows us to prioritize face time with our patients and families, rather than being bogged down by technical complexities."

Post-implementation, clinical staff at Hospice of the Chesapeake have achieved transformative milestones, including streamlined care processes and enhanced patient experience. The integration of myUnity has empowered clinicians with more cohesive and efficient care coordination, supporting efforts for increased face time with patients and families, while targeting administrative burdens.

Annually serving over 4,000 individuals, Hospice of Chesapeake stands at the forefront of hospice care delivery in the country. Leveraging myUnity's robust functionalities, the organization is poised to further elevate its service offerings and expand its footprint within the post-acute care continuum. As the organization continues to evolve, Netsmart remains a steadfast collaborator, committed to driving innovation and supporting Hospice of the Chesapeake's long-term growth objectives.

"By actively responding to community needs as well as leveraging cutting-edge resources and technology, Hospice of the Chesapeake has positioned their clinicians and staff for excellence,” said Dawn Iddings, SVP & Managing Director of Post-Acute, Netsmart. “As a longstanding client, our collaboration has continued to deliver positive outcomes and we're thrilled to further enhance their organization with an innovative platform, keeping them ahead in value-based care."

About Hospice of the Chesapeake

At Hospice of the Chesapeake, we create meaningful experiences for those in the communities we serve who are experiencing serious advanced illness and loss. We believe truly meaningful experiences come from a partnership between highly skilled and compassionate professionals, our healthcare partners and the patient and family with a primary focus on living each day to the fullest extent possible. We develop care plans to minimize symptoms, articulate what matters most, and remember that each moment matters.

We are Your Hometown Hospice! Over the last 45 years, our team has cared for more than 50,000 hospice patients and nearly 100,000 family members.

To learn more please visit us at hospicechesapeake.org or find us on social media.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of skilled nursing, home care, hospice, palliative and senior living), and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,600 associates work hand-in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.