The Oregon Council for Behavioral Health and Greenspace Health Partner to Improve the Quality of Behavioral Healthcare Across Oregon with Measurement-Based Care

GLADSTONE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Greenspace Health, a leader in transforming behavioral health services through Measurement-Based Care (MBC), and the Oregon Council for Behavioral Health (OCBH) are proud to announce a new partnership. This initiative is designed to enable Oregon mental health and substance use service providers to implement MBC in order to drastically enhance the quality of care available across the state. Greenspace’s MBC technology empowers patients as active participants throughout their care process, providing care teams with actionable data and insights to inform clinical decision-making, quality improvement, and to substantially enhance patient outcomes.

Through this partnership, Greenspace and OCBH will work with providers across the state to implement MBC. This will include expanded training, educational resources and implementation support, as well as alignment on the approach to patient-reported outcome data to inform state-wide benchmarking and continuous quality improvement initiatives. The goal is to encourage collaboration across clinics and service providers, create alignment on outcome data collection practices, share essential learnings, and ultimately gather the objective insights necessary to inform clinical decision-making and improve treatment outcomes.

“OCBH chose to partner with Greenspace Health because of the evidence supporting the effectiveness of MBC in improving client outcomes,” said Tia Hotzler, Director of Operations, Oregon Council for Behavioral Health. “We believe in the impact that MBC can have on the quality of behavioral healthcare in Oregon and are excited about the impact this initiative will have on the overall wellbeing of the population.”

"We are excited about our collaboration with OCBH and the opportunity to support their extensive network of over 70 private and non-profit providers of behavioral health and substance use services across Oregon," said Mike Braithwaite, Clinical Partnerships Manager, Greenspace Health. "MBC is emerging as a foundational component in elevating the standard of behavioral healthcare, and we’re dedicated to assisting OCBH in achieving its objectives to bring about this positive change."

“Bridgeway Community Health was the first organization to partner with Greenspace through this initiative, and we are thrilled to spearhead community health transformation guided by data in Oregon. We look forward to achieving great things together, driven by shared values and a commitment to excellence.” said Renee Hancock COO, Bridgeway Community Health. “Our mission is clear: to provide our clients with top-tier holistic quality services and best-in-class treatment options that meet every client where they are in their journey. Partnering with MBC empowers us with essential data, enhancing our clinical insights and profoundly improving patient well-being. It's about delivering care that reflects the respect every individual deserves.”

To learn more about this initiative or Measurement-Based Care, please visit greenspacehealth.com.

About OCBH

OCBH’s focus is to promote, develop, and maintain the highest quality community programs and services for the treatment of problems related to behavioral health and to promote the recovery of adults with substance use disorder and/or psychiatric disabilities. OCBH works closely with fellow associations, government divisions, CCOs, and state-level decision makers to advance the quality and access to our field on behalf of all Oregonians.

About Greenspace Health

Greenspace transforms mental health services by improving how behavioral healthcare is accessed, measured and delivered. Their Measurement Platform enables mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent, evidence-based measurement (often referred to as routine patient-reported outcome measures or PROMs) into their practice. This model is proven to significantly impact patient outcomes while generating valuable data for organizations to improve care. Greenspace’s MBC solutions have been implemented across over 500 community and private clinics, hospitals and healthcare systems, improving the patient experience and driving better-coordinated care and outcomes. To learn more about MBC, please visit www.greenspacehealth.com