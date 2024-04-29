Skyhigh Security Doubles Point of Presence Capacity

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyhigh Security today announced it has added digital infrastructure company Equinix as one of its major global providers for colocation facilities. With Equinix, Skyhigh Security improves its global Point of Presence (POP) capacity at scale, enabling the company to add strategic regional POP locations to boost connectivity for customers. Skyhigh Security established 13 new data centers around the globe in 2023 with plans to continue this growth momentum over the coming years.

This collaboration is key in helping Skyhigh Security execute its global hybrid cloud hosting strategy, which relies on a mix of public cloud providers and Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers. Through this hybrid cloud approach, the company can establish Points of Presence in every region with POPs closer to customers for reduced latency and faster internet performance. Skyhigh Security’s multi-cloud strategy will continue leveraging public clouds for cloud bursting and remote regions while building POPs utilizing colocation facilities like Equinix IBX.

With the topline goal of expanding its POP footprint to service customers better, Skyhigh Security evaluated its user base and local Internet Exchange (IX) points to revamp its global data center strategy. This included a consolidation of its data center provider relationships to streamline growth and build its POP capacity faster. Equinix, the world’s digital infrastructure company®, was a natural choice with the largest ecosystem of digital partners on the industry’s most reliable, secure and sustainable platform.

“Not only does Equinix provide top facilities in every region Skyhigh Security requires a strong presence in, but they also offer the best value for a high level of performance,” says Scott Singhass, Vice President of Cloud Operations at Skyhigh Security. “By going direct via Equinix, we’ve been able to optimize about 50% of our hosting costs, while doubling our POP capacity worldwide and establishing POP locations closer to our customers.”

With these new Equinix Points of Presence up and running globally, Skyhigh Security customers are already benefiting from reduced latency and improved performance across all of the company’s cloud security products.

About Skyhigh Security:

Skyhigh Security is focused on helping customers secure the world’s data. It protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit https://www.skyhighsecurity.com/.