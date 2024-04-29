Quad launches In-Store Connect, teams up with The Save Mart Companies on initial roll-out

SUSSEX, Wis. & MODESTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) today announced a new partnership with The Save Mart Companies, the largest private regional grocer on the West Coast, to launch its in-store retail media network. In-Store Connect by Quad positions digital screens and kiosks throughout the store, giving retailers and consumer packaged goods companies more impactful opportunities to deliver relevant promotions, share key product information and connect adjacent product options to shoppers, thus enhancing the overall shopping experience.

“Physical stores continue to account for the vast majority of retail sales, especially for grocers,” said Kevin Bridgewater, Senior Vice President of Strategic Retail Initiatives for Quad. “Teaming up with The Save Mart Companies on the In-Store Connect roll-out is a first-of-its-kind partnership that demonstrates how retailers can generate value for the brands on their shelves, the customers in their aisles and their own bottom lines by deploying high-impact, in-the-moment, in-store retail media networks that bridge physical and digital consumer connections.”

The Save Mart Companies will implement Quad’s specialized digital sign technology in 15 stores across its three banners: Lucky, Save Mart and FoodMaxx. Quad will work closely with the company and their vendor partners to create and deliver real-time promotions and product information to shoppers throughout the customer journey.

“The in-store experience is rapidly evolving, and In-Store Connect allows us to create an engaging, dynamic environment tailored to the location and time of day the shopper is moving throughout the store,” said Tamara Pattison, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of The Save Mart Companies.

The initial roll-out will demonstrate the platform’s ability to seamlessly integrate digital retail media into The Save Mart Companies’ existing in-store infrastructure and deliver relevant promotions and product information to shoppers in the form of digital kiosks, end caps, shelf screens and vertical banners. Upon successful completion of the inaugural phase, The Save Mart Companies plans to expand the platform to their remaining 179 stores in California and Nevada.

In February Quad announced its acquisition of DART Innovation, an in-store digital media solutions provider based in North Carolina. The strategic investment has expanded Quad's proven capabilities in revolutionizing the shopping experience for retailers, CPGs and consumers and provides the technology infrastructure for the partnership with Save Mart. These recent actions bolster Quad’s ongoing and focused expansion of its data, media and in-store offerings.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation, strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company’s integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer technology, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit www.Quad.com.

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company and a California-based grocer, operates 194 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in California and Western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (“SSI”), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. Proud to be California’s largest regional, full-service grocery chain, the company and its 13,000 team members take extra care to provide customers with the freshest foods for their families at affordable prices. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.