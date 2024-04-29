20/20 Onsite Launches ‘Vision for Southbridge’ Program to Provide Eye Care to All Southbridge, MA Public Schools

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--20/20 Onsite, a Boston-based mobile eye care company whose mission is to expand access to high-quality care, is partnering with Southbridge Public Schools, and the Health Foundation of Central Massachusetts to provide comprehensive eye exams and glasses to SPS students at no cost to their families.

The ‘Vision for Southbridge’ program brings eye care to students in their schools. 20/20 Onsite’s licensed optometrists visit schools throughout the spring and fall of 2024. All students in participating schools are eligible to receive eye exams at no cost to them, regardless of their insurance coverage. Any student needing eyeglasses will receive a pair for free.

Students who fail a vision screening can participate in the Vision for Southbridge program, where students from preschool to high school receive eye exams in 20/20 Onsite’s Mobile Vision Clinic, using top-of-the-line equipment. Any student needing corrective eyewear receives prescription glasses, dispensed by 20/20 Onsite.

“I am very grateful to the Health Foundation of Central Massachusetts and 20/20 Onsite for bringing this powerful program to the students enrolled in Southbridge Public Schools. Providing quality vision care and eyeglasses to students is an important part of ensuring all children have access to a high-quality education,” said Southbridge Public Schools Receiver/Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey A. Villar.

The Health Foundation of Central Massachusetts Board of Directors approved a $55,000 grant to support the Vision for Southbridge program. “We are proud to support this project with the Southbridge Public Schools and 20/20 Onsite to bring much-needed vision services to students in an area where access to comprehensive eye examinations, vision care and prescription eyeglasses is challenging for many families,” said Dr. Amie Shei, President and CEO of The Health Foundation of Central Massachusetts. “We anticipate this initiative will help create a pathway to longer-term sustainability so that Southbridge students have access to vision services not only now, but in the future as well.”

“We are immensely proud to expand our school-based program and provide essential eye care services to students in need in Southbridge,” says Sonali Bloom, CEO of 20/20 Onsite. “With the launch of our Vision for Southbridge program, we aim to touch the lives of more students and create a lasting positive impact on their educational experience and beyond.”

20/20 Onsite’s mission is to expand access to vision care for all. To learn how 20/20 Onsite can serve your community, contact us: sselcer@2020onsite.com.

Founded in 2014, 20/20 Onsite’s Mobile Vision Clinics and world-class eye care team have provided vision care to over 100,000 patients in their workplaces, schools, and neighborhoods. In May 2020, services expanded to support BioPharma companies, CROs, and clinical sites, bringing high-tech mobile clinics directly to patients and providing vital access to clinical trial assessments. 20/20 Onsite disrupts eye care delivery and empowers the Life Sciences research field.