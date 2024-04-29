Bloom Energy and Quanta Computer Forge Transformative Partnership to Power Silicon Valley's AI Revolution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), a global leader in solid oxide fuel cell technology, announced today a groundbreaking partnership with Quanta Computer Inc. (TWSE: 2382.TW), a premier Taiwanese electronics manufacturer. The partnership adds another significant proof-point in Bloom Energy’s capability to meet the ever-increasing time-to-power challenges of the burgeoning AI sector.

Quanta Computer, renowned for manufacturing a vast array of cutting-edge electronics for top-notch PC and Cloud providers worldwide, has long been at the forefront of the digital revolution. As AI technology continues to reshape industries across the globe, Quanta's role in supplying high-powered servers for AI computations has become increasingly pivotal.

The partnership arose from a critical challenge Quanta faced in powering its planned manufacturing expansion in Fremont, CA: the local utility company indicated it would take several years to provide the electricity required to fully power operations at the facility. With commitments to promptly deliver products to clients for expediting their AI infrastructure and services readiness, Quanta needed a clean and affordable solution to rapidly deliver reliable power.

The power solution is a fully islanded microgrid, which will power Quanta Computer’s operations around the clock, 24/7 365 days a year. By leveraging Bloom Energy’s innovative and modular microgrid solution, Quanta is circumventing the lengthy delays and conditions associated with traditional utility constraints to maintain its competitive edge in the fast-paced Silicon Valley market.

“ This highly reliable offering, that is not connected to the utility power grid, offers Quanta Computer a self-reliant solution and underscores the versatility of Bloom Energy’s Energy Server® platform,” said KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bloom Energy. " In an era where the AI boom is simultaneously driving unprecedented electricity demand and economic growth, Bloom Energy's fuel cell technology offers a scalable and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional utility infrastructure that is unable to keep up."

This project not only addresses Quanta's immediate energy needs but also exemplifies a broader trend across the technology industry: as AI-driven applications proliferate, demand for electricity-intensive computing resources continues to surge. Bloom Energy's Energy Server fuel cell technology provides a scalable, quick to deploy, combustion-free, and fuel-flexible alternative to traditional power sources, enabling companies like Quanta to meet the evolving demands of the AI era.

