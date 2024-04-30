NBC Sports Next’s SportsEngine Partners With Stronger Youth Brands, Strengthening Tech Offerings for Rapidly Growing Sports Enrichment Industry

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NBC Sports Next, the leader in youth sports technology, today announced an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Pennsylvania-based Stronger Youth Brands (SYB), a preeminent youth sports and enrichment brand platform. SYB will utilize the proprietary features offered by NBC Sports Next’s SportsEngine Motion technology platform to continue to solidify its leadership position within the rapidly growing, youth-centered sports sector of the franchising industry.

The initial phase of the partnership will focus on SYB’s flagship brand, Soccer Shots, which currently enrolls more than 600,000 children, ages 2-8, throughout franchises in 43 states and two Canadian provinces. Soccer Shots has been introducing sports to kids through an age-appropriate soccer curriculum with an emphasis on character development and skills building since 2005. Its programs are operated by fully trained coaches and available through child care centers, pre-schools, primary schools, and public programming.

The partnership will expand later in 2024 to also include Little Kickers, an international SYB brand that operates more than 250 franchises around the world.

“ We’re excited to begin our new partnership with Stronger Youth Brands, which is helping enrich the lives of young children and their families across North America through their trusted and engaging soccer programming,” said Brett MacKinnon, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Youth & Recreational Sports, NBC Sports Next. “ Every Soccer Shots franchise will simplify the management of their business by using our versatile SportsEngine Motion technology, helping them to focus on what matters most, coaching kids and creating a rewarding experience.”

SportsEngine Motion’s technology platform is an all-inclusive, business management software for studio and class-based sports, grassroots programs, and camp and clinic operators. Soccer Shots plans to utilize the platform’s cloud-based features, including registration and automatic billing, while also providing an exceptional customer experience with a robust mobile app designed for families and administrators. All franchises will benefit from the simplistic view and structure of SportsEngine Motion’s class and lesson functionality, providing efficient and streamlined tools for all types of scheduling.

“ After a robust search, we are thrilled to have partnered with NBC Sports Next as we continue on our path to providing premier youth enrichment opportunities to children and families around the globe,” said Kevin Stumpf, President, Stronger Youth Brands. “ We are confident that with the SportsEngine Motion technology as part of our enterprise tool kit, we will simplify not only the day-to-day tasks for our franchise partners but also for our team members and the families we serve.”

SportsEngine serves more than 30,000 small and medium-sized youth sports organizations, tournaments, the USOPC and Governing Body community, amateur and professional sports leagues, and thousands of municipalities with its cutting-edge suite of technology solutions to dramatically reduce the time they spend on administration and communication, allowing them to focus more time on developing their athletes.

About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within Golf and Youth & Recreational Sports. Known for its sports technology product innovation, NBC Sports Next equips more than 30 million players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine, an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology and youth sports editorial content; SportsEngine Play, a first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events, and offering the industry’s most comprehensive collection of player development and training content; GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; and GolfPass, the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.

About Stronger Youth Brands

Stronger Youth Brands (SYB) is a growing, global youth enrichment franchisor providing developmentally appropriate and character enhancing experiences for children 18 months to 8 years of age through its two branded concepts: Harrisburg, Pa.-based Soccer Shots, and United Kingdom-based Little Kickers. SYB currently boasts 380 franchises and 26 countries. Launched in January 2022 with backing from Susquehanna Growth Equity, Stronger Youth Brands is actively pursuing partnerships with complementary, youth enrichment franchisors focused on sports, music, S.T.E.M., tutoring, arts, cooking, and other youth enrichment categories.

