Stacks + Joules Announces Grant from Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) to Expand Tech Training Programs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stacks + Joules, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering underserved communities with technology skills, today announced it has received a generous $50,000 grant from the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) Green Economy Fund (GEF) to bolster its efforts to provide high-level technology training at no cost to individuals who might otherwise lack access to these important opportunities.

A core focus of Stacks + Joules' training programs is building automation, which will be a critical component of New York’s transition to a fully electric city. These opportunities are crucial as our economy pivots away from fossil fuels and towards green jobs, but the field is often overlooked, making these programs vital for creating employment opportunities today and into the future.

This grant will help cover the costs of Stacks + Joules’ ongoing partnership with the Henry Street Settlement, a community organization committed to providing comprehensive support services to training program participants. Henry Street offers a holistic approach to training, incorporating job readiness and professional skills development to complement the technical instruction that Stacks + Joules provides. In addition to initial job placement, many graduates of Stacks + Joules' programs go on to advance in their careers, leveraging their initial training as a springboard to further success.

"Our programs not only address the growing demand for skilled workers in building automation but also provide participants with a pathway to sustainable careers," said Michael Conway, Co-Founder & Executive Director. "With an impressive placement rate of 82% and an average wage of $28 per hour, our graduates are not just finding jobs—they're building fulfilling careers that support themselves and their families. We are grateful to the Champlain Hudson Power Express for their support, and look forward to continuing this partnership."

“Our support for Stacks + Joules reflects our commitment to empowering communities and fostering a sustainable workforce for New York's green economy,” said Laura Gibson, Director of Workforce Development for Transmission Developers. “Innovative training programs like this not only develop skills and help create real work opportunities for individuals, but also contribute to the broader goal of creating a cleaner, more resilient future for all New Yorkers.”

“Henry Street Settlement and Stacks + Joules share a commitment to opening doors for low-income, underserved New Yorkers to careers that offer both living wages and opportunities for growth while helping expand the green economy,” said David Garza, Henry Street president and CEO. “By partnering with a settlement house, Stacks + Joules is ensuring that students not only learn the skills they need to work in the burgeoning field of building automation but are wrapped in support so that they can complete and excel in the program despite any financial, family, health, or educational hurdles they face. We’re extremely proud that together we have been able to help dozens of graduates launch meaningful new careers and find financial stability.”

The CHPE GEF was designed to finance workforce development programs for low income and disadvantaged New Yorkers, ensuring opportunity for all as the State transitions to a green economy. It supports workers in communities across the state, ensuring that they have the skills and support that they need to qualify for good paying jobs in the clean, green economy that New York is building as the state transitions from the use of fossil fuel.