Supergut, the Leader in GLP-1 Functional Foods, Accelerates Its Unprecedented Retail Expansion With Newest Partner, GNC

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supergut, the only clinically validated gut health superfood that improves gut health and curbs cravings, today announced a nationwide partnership with GNC, a global leader in health and wellness. The partnership, which includes both in-store and online sales, accelerates Supergut’s unprecedented retail expansion over the past quarter. The company’s products, which include its new Gut Healthy GLP-1 Booster (an unflavored prebiotic fiber mix that can be added to any food or beverage), award-winning snack bars, and meal-replacement shakes, were available exclusively online until the company launched in bricks-and-mortar stores early 2024.

Supergut’s products are not only at center of GNC’s new GLP-1 nutritional support section – available in all 2,330 GNC stores nationwide and on GNC.com – but are also rolling out across Fresh Thyme Markets, Erewhon, Gelson’s, Bristol Farms, and Central Market. In addition to this retail explosion, Supergut remains available on Supergut.com and Amazon.

“ We’re seeing unprecedented demand from consumers and forward-thinking retailers wanting to get ahead of the historic shift we’re experiencing across food, health and nutrition,” said Supergut founder and CEO Marc Washington. “ We’re excited to partner with GNC, which shares our values of scientific validation and customer education. Our goal is to empower anybody with any body to take control of their health.”

The Science Behind Supergut

Supergut works by nourishing beneficial gut microbes and regulating the production of the hunger-resisting hormone GLP-1, which is naturally produced in the gut after consuming specific types of prebiotic fiber. GLP-1 slows digestion, signals the brain to stop eating and improves the body’s insulin response — the same process triggered by blockbuster weight loss drugs such as Ozempic®, Wegovy®, Monjauro®, and Zepbound™. Approximately five million Americans take these drugs now, and up to 70 million Americans may use a GLP-1 by 2028.

Supergut is non-pharmaceutical, affordable, and convenient. It improves digestive health and appetite control while alleviating side effects frequently caused by GLP-1 drugs (also known as semaglutide and tirzepatide). Supergut is formulated with a patented blend of prebiotic fibers from natural ingredients, including resistant starch and oat beta-glucan, which have been shown to induce more weight loss than other forms of prebiotic fiber.

In 2023, Supergut became the first – and remains the only – gut-health nutrition brand validated in a gold-standard, peer-reviewed and published clinical study. This breakthrough study in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism showed that Supergut can significantly improve weight management, blood sugar control, digestion, and other health-related quality-of-life measures such as energy, immunity, and sleep.

Survey: Supergut at every stage of your health journey

Supergut launched in 2022 to address our broken food system and help people overcome chronic conditions such as prediabetes, diabetes, and obesity.

Supergut quadrupled its sales in the past two quarters while selling out its most popular products three times. This is due to the brand’s unique, triple-duty approach:

It’s the natural alternative for those looking to curb cravings and boost GLP-1 through nutrition rather than injections and prescriptions

for people looking to improve digestive wellness and for individuals dealing with weight-loss drugs' notorious GI side effects, such as constipation and nausea

for people looking to improve digestive wellness and for individuals dealing with weight-loss drugs’ notorious GI side effects, such as constipation and nausea It’s the convenient off-ramp for people tapering down or ending the use of GLP-1 injections (more than 50% of GLP-1 users discontinue treatment within the first year, and without sufficient fiber, protein, and exercise, short-term users typically regain the weight rapidly)

Based on an April 2024 survey of over 1,300 Supergut customers:

74% of all customers reported fewer cravings and better weight control when consuming Supergut daily

78% of GLP-1 users who purchased Supergut to help maintain or improve results found it to be effective at curbing cravings and supporting weight management

Those who consumed Supergut while on a GLP-1 drug were 4x less likely to experience severe, drug-related GI side effects, and 56% experienced minimal to no side effects.

Supergut: At the Center of GNC’s New GLP-1 Support Section

GNC’s goal is to become the trusted destination for supporting the nutritional needs of consumers using or considering GLP-1 medications. The retailer's innovative rollout of its in-store GLP-1 support section will provide nutritional guidance and product recommendations related to side effects and often nutritional deficiencies for GLP-1 agonist users. Supergut products are a centerpiece of GNC’s investment to support the category and evolving nutritional needs of consumers.

“ We are excited to bring Supergut to our stores within GNC’s first-of-its-kind GLP-1 support section to give consumers a new, clinically proven option to support their wellness journey,” shared Michael Costello, CEO, GNC. “ At GNC, we are endlessly searching for the best products backed by science to help our customers achieve better health and live well, and we know those looking to improve their digestive health can turn to Supergut as a recommended natural choice.”

GLP-1 medications mimic your body’s naturally occurring satiety hormones by activating GLP-1 receptors in your body, which reduces blood sugar levels, slows digestion, and signals to the brain that you are full, leading to reduced calorie consumption and often significant weight loss. However, these GLP-1 medications are often expensive, inaccessible for those unable to obtain prescriptions and insurance authorizations and come with side effects, including nutrient deficiencies, loss of muscle mass, nausea, constipation, vomiting, and diarrhea.

As more Americans take GLP-1 drugs, the food industry is contemplating a shift from nutritionally vapid junk foods toward nutritious options that nourish the gut microbiome, support healthy weight over the long term, and offset the drugs’ side effects. Walmart President Jeff Furner said late last year that the world’s largest retailer has already experienced “a slight pullback” on conventional food spending from customers on weight loss drugs.

The rise of GLP-1 medications and complementary solutions shows no signs of slowing down. Seven out of 10 Americans are overweight or obese, half of American adults suffer from cardiovascular disease, and nearly 50% have diabetes or prediabetes.

About Supergut

Supergut is the leading evidence-based nutrition brand focused on the gut microbiome. Harnessing the power of all-natural, GLP-1-boosting ingredients, Supergut is clinically validated to improve metabolic and gut health, curb cravings, reduce blood sugar levels and weight, and improve mood and energy. Supergut products are delicious and nutritious, recognized as Best Nutritional Bar by Good Housekeeping. Founder and CEO Marc Washington launched the Los Angeles-based brand in 2022 to fix our broken food system and create a convenient, affordable path for people to transform their health and to improve public health at large. To learn more, visit supergut.com or follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok at @supergut.