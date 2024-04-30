Comvest Partners’ Portfolio Company Your Behavioral Health Acquires Insight Treatment Programs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comvest Partners (“Comvest”), an operationally focused middle-market private investment firm, is pleased to announce that Your Behavioral Health, a Torrance, Calif.-based behavioral health services platform, has acquired Insight Treatment Programs (“Insight”). Insight joins Your Behavioral Health’s regional network of behavioral health clinics providing mental health and addiction treatment care for teens and adults. Your Behavioral Health is a platform investment in Comvest’s private equity portfolio.

Founded in 1993, Insight is a Southern California provider of teen outpatient programs for mental health and addiction treatment. Insight operates six locations across the Los Angeles metropolitan region, providing intensive outpatient services and community-focused support to adolescents and their families.

“Comvest is pleased to support the continued growth of Your Behavioral Health. The team is focused on providing the highest quality care and treatment solutions while expanding the platform’s capabilities and patient access to critical mental health care services,” said Andrew Shear, a Principal at Comvest.

“Your Behavioral Health is committed to delivering best-in-class behavioral healthcare to individuals throughout Southern California,” said Mike Joly, Chief Executive Officer of Your Behavioral Health. “An established provider in the mental healthcare space, Insight is an excellent fit that expands Your Behavioral Health’s regional clinical footprint, strengthens our leading position in teen services, and ensures we remain a strong partner to the communities we serve.”

The acquisition of Insight expands Your Behavioral Health’s clinical network to more than 25 sites across Southern California. Your Behavioral Health provides a full spectrum of clinical inpatient, outpatient, interventional psychiatry, and residential care across its family of brands through specialized programs for depression, anxiety, trauma-related issues, addiction and other mental health conditions.

About Your Behavioral Health

Your Behavioral Health is a leading regional behavioral health services platform that provides comprehensive best-in-class services for adults and teens across the continuums of mental health and addiction treatment. Through its state-of-the-art facilities throughout Southern California, expert clinical teams, and pioneering evidence-based and patient-centric approach to care, Your Behavioral Health offers specialized residential, inpatient and outpatient programs for depression, anxiety, trauma-related issues, substance abuse and other mental health conditions. Its family of brands includes Clear Behavioral Health, Insight Treatment Programs, Neuro Wellness Spa, and New Life House. For more information, please visit www.yourbehavioralhealth.com.

About Comvest Partners

Comvest is an operationally focused private investment firm that has provided equity and debt capital to well-positioned middle-market companies throughout North America since 2000. Through its private equity, direct lending and special opportunities investment platforms, Comvest offers tailored investment solutions across the capital structure, deep industry and operating expertise, a collaborative approach, and significant transaction experience as an active investor. Today, Comvest manages $10.4 billion in assets, and has invested over $12.4 billion since inception. Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest also maintains offices in Chicago and New York. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.