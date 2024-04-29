ProPetro Announces Agreement for FORCESM Electric Hydraulic Fracturing Services

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro" or "the Company") (NYSE: PUMP) has entered into a three year Hydraulic Fracturing Services Agreement (the "Agreement”) to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services to ExxonMobil in the Permian Basin.

ProPetro’s Chief Executive Officer, Sam Sledge, commented, "We're thrilled to announce a key strategic step for ProPetro as we strengthen our longstanding relationship with ExxonMobil. Having collaborated with them since 2015, our partnership has always been rooted in safety and operational excellence. Now, by introducing our FORCESM electric fleets, we're moving towards a more sustainable and industrialized future together."

"This step is a significant moment for us, showcasing our collaboration with a leading global energy provider to deliver innovative, cost-effective, and more environmentally friendly energy service solutions through our multi-year agreement. This commitment, which includes electric hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and pumpdown services, underlines our dedication to leading the industry with high-quality, low-emission, and industrialized services."

"On behalf of ProPetro, we look forward to advancing our partnership with ExxonMobil, emphasizing our mutual dedication to reliable and safe operations in the Permian Basin, a cornerstone of energy reliability and security. Today's announcement reinforces our strategy's validity and our drive to build an efficient and profitable business here at ProPetro."

ProPetro will deliver and dedicate FORCESM electric-powered hydraulic fracturing fleets to provide fracture stimulation pumping services coupled with our Silvertip wireline and pumpdown services along with other products in connection with such services. The agreement includes the deployment of two FORCESM electric hydraulic fracturing fleets, wireline, and pumpdown services in the first half of 2024 with an option for a third FORCESM fleet with wireline and pumpdown services to commence operations in early 2025. The services are to be delivered over a three-year term with various provisions including performance incentives.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based provider of premium completion services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. We help bring reliable energy to the world. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.

