Unlocking the Power of AI; MUSE HEALTH and TeraCrunch Spearhead Change

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MUSE HEALTH, LLC, a pioneering force in BIPOC healthcare services, proudly unveils an unprecedented partnership with TeraCrunch, a trailblazing leader in AI solutions renowned for crafting over 150 cutting-edge software solutions, with a predominant focus on healthcare. Together, they forge ahead to revolutionize healthcare with next-generation solutions tailored to enhance the BIPOC patient journey. Their collaborative endeavor aims to elevate patient experiences, streamline operations and slash costs for providers and health plans alike.

This partnership plans to deliver digital offerings in cloud, analytics, and artificial intelligence that enable providers to gain better access to insights and solutions needed to foster better BIPOC member and patient outcomes inside their partner's ecosystems. These solutions will also help health plans better engage with BIPOC members and assist providers in an environment of rapidly changing payment models, regulations, and technology. MUSE HEALTH's clientele includes Blue Cross Blue Shield and Allstate Health. This serves as a testament to the depth and caliber of MUSE's expertise and its status as a trusted authority in the healthcare sector.

"This month, as we shine a spotlight on Black Maternal Health, it's imperative to recognize that awareness alone is insufficient; action is paramount," said Ricardo Johnson II, CEO of Muse Health. "Our collaboration with TeraCrunch propels us forward, accelerating the pace and efficiency of delivering care to mothers and all individuals in need of superior healthcare outcomes."

With this ethos in mind, MUSE HEALTH’s collaboration with TeraCrunch emerges as a dynamic force, driving forward the pace, efficacy, and a bold new era of inclusivity within healthcare. “The Muse Team, under the exceptional leadership of CEO Ricardo, brings extensive expertise in the healthcare industry, enhanced by years of building strong relationships within the healthcare ecosystem,” Tapan Bhatt, CEO of TeraCrunch,” their profound knowledge and expansive network position them as ideal partners for TeraCrunch."

In light of this groundbreaking partnership between MUSE HEALTH and TeraCrunch, we invite healthcare providers and health plans to join us in our mission to revolutionize BIPOC healthcare. Together, we can usher in a new era of inclusivity and superior patient outcomes. Contact us now to learn how you can be a part of this transformative journey.

ABOUT MUSE HEALTH:

MUSE HEALTH provides an integrated health solution to its healthcare partners, working exclusively with payers, providers, and service entities to provide integrated transformative solutions focused on underrepresented populations. Muse Health focuses on an individual’s whole health and their engagement with healthcare providers in primary, secondary, and tertiary care markets. MUSE HEALTH technology platform is present in over 100 hospital systems and over a dozen payer networks. For more information: www.mymusehealth.com.

ABOUT TERACRUNCH:

TERACRUNCH empowers clients with tailored AI solutions built on the precision of Machine Learning and the innovation of Generative AI (LLM). For over 10 years, 150+ solutions have been rolled out. With extensive and deep industry knowledge, TeraCrunch is a leader in AI and software-enabled solutions based in the US. For more information: www.teracrunch.com.