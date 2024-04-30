The Game Within The Game: Lucra Establishes B2B Presence with Blockbuster Dave and Buster’s Deal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Lucra (www.lucrasports.com), the leading technology provider of gamification services, announces a new partnership with the largest operator of entertainment centers in the world, Dave & Buster’s, to provide customers with a fully immersive experience at venues nationwide.

The new strategic partnership integrates Lucra’s proprietary gamification software into the Dave & Buster’s app, allowing loyalty members to digitally compete with each other, earn rewards, and unlock exclusive perks while competing with friends at Dave & Buster’s – bringing together the sports arena and the arcade for an unparalleled, gamified experience.

“We’re thrilled to work with Lucra to bring this exciting new gaming platform to our customers,” said Simon Murray, SVP of Entertainment and Attractions at Dave and Buster’s. “This new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences, and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology.”

Lucra aims to disrupt traditional forms of competition, by providing a safe and trustworthy experience for people to challenge their friends, inside a platform or place they already know and love. Lucra’s approach will help to destigmatize cash-based competition by evolving it into a fun, friendly, and social experience.

After running a successful direct-to-consumer company for several years (growing it to 150K+ customers, 1M+ real-money contests, and $20M+ of handle), Lucra realized there was a bigger opportunity if it embedded its gamification tech directly into existing communities & established platforms.

Lucra offers two products that can be natively integrated into third-party platforms in as fast as two weeks. Handling 90% of the implementation work and 100% of the risk management, Lucra allows brands (big and small) to add gamification in 1/10th the time for 1/10th the cost.

Partners are able to customize the user interface to their choosing, allowing Lucra to power the game within the game from behind the scenes.

Lucra’s value prop to Partners is that we help:

(1) Attract: drive traffic to your platform or place

(2) Engage: keep customers longer inside your ecosystem

(3) Monetize: unlock revenue streams and offer rewards

We do so all while providing the rich analytics and insights from our performance dashboard, so Partners can better understand their customers, their preferences, and their spending habits.

Lucra is backed by some of the best sports and institutional investors (76 Capital, Raptor Group, Visible Ventures, AMBSE Ventures), and well-respected team owners and athletes (Marc Lasry, Dennis Wong, John Isner, Zach/Julie Ertz, Emmanuel Sanders, Khris Middleton, and more) and advised by the ex-WNBA commissioner (Donna Orender); Major League Pickleball Founder (Steve Kuhn); Stanford GSB Professor (Jonathan Levav); and Hollywood legend & The Last Dance Executive Producer (Mike Tollin).

About Lucra

Lucra is the leading technology provider of gamification services. Their B2B technology facilitates cash, e-commerce, or cashless contests on partner platforms. Lucra's white-label Software Development Kit (SDK) provides partners with a comprehensive, turnkey solution to embed gamification technology directly into their platforms. This innovation offers features previously unavailable to enterprise Partners, including real-money, peer-to-peer contests within their platforms. For more information, visit lucrasports.com.

About Dave and Buster's

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 223 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 164 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 59 Main Event branded stores in 20 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.