The Grant Sherpa and WorkForce Strategies International Announce a Revolutionary Solution to Address the Skills Gap Crisis

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Grant Sherpa, a Calgary based company working with Canadian entrepreneurs across Canada to plan and capture grant funding, and WorkForce Strategies International, a Calgary based company who helps you solve talent issues and achieve superior operating results, today announced the Skills Grap Planning Service: a new assessment and planning service to help SMEs’ and scaling firms figure out how to manage the skills gap crisis by assessing and planning for skills, talent, and technology to grow.

“Our clients are all experiencing the same problems regarding finding and retaining talent. We believe the solution to this problem lies in thinking outside the box when it comes to business planning and talent management. By rethinking how we define needed skills, examine existing talent resources, and adding in a layer of technology, companies have the power to build sustainable roadmaps for growth. I have known WorkForce Strategies International for the past 20 years and know they have the solutions backed by research to enable a new way to address the skills gap crisis. We are happy to partner with them to change the pathway to success for Canadian companies,” said Denise Baril, CEO of The Grant Sherpa.

“We’ve seen firsthand the issues that smaller organizations have navigating today’s talent wars,” reflected Jeff Griffiths, VP of Consulting at WorkForce Strategies International, “and the answer to opening up larger talent pools and streamlining recruiting is aligning the competencies you need with your strategy – it’s ALL about that alignment. We’re glad to work with Denise and The Grant Sherpa to make these approaches more accessible to smaller organizations.”

To learn more about this new service, visit The Grant Sherpa Services page for details: https://www.thegrantsherpa.com/our-services

About The Grant Sherpa

The Grant Sherpa is a consulting company who evaluates what funding a business needs to grow, and makes it easy for them to find, apply, close, and maximize grant funding along their business roadmap.

About WorkForce Strategies International

WorkForce Strategies International is a Calgary-based workforce and organizational development consultancy that helps clients unlock the potential in their business through the application of the science of human competency.