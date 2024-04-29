Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Make-A-Wish Grant 100th Wish in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC), a leading global vacation company, is granting its 100th wish as part of its two-year partnership with Make-A-Wish. This sponsorship grants incredible vacation experiences to wish kids and their families at our exciting Vacation Club resorts.

As Make-A-Wish celebrates World Wish Month in April, Marriott Vacations Worldwide recently welcomed nine-year-old Layla Catts and her family to the Sheraton Vistana Resort in Orlando. Staff at the resort treated her to a VIP pool party and brought in a petting zoo, including a private pony ride for Layla.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide launched its partnership with Make-A-Wish in February 2022 and is proud to support its mission of bringing children’s wishes to life. In the two years since, more than 20 Marriott Vacations Worldwide resorts have welcomed wish kids and families to enjoy unique vacation experiences.

“At Marriott Vacations Worldwide, we know how meaningful vacations can be,” said John Geller, President and CEO, Marriott Vacations Worldwide. “It’s incredible to see the difference our teams make in the lives of these children and their families through this partnership.”

Including Layla’s wish stay, Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Orlando resorts have hosted seven wish stays since 2022, with two more planned. Companywide, there have been more than 25 wish families welcomed so far in 2024, with more wishes scheduled to be fulfilled later in the year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has approximately 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates an exchange network and membership programs comprised of more than 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.