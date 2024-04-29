RestorixHealth and Accurate Healthcare Announce Strategic Arrangement

METAIRIE, La. & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RestorixHealth, the nation’s leading wound care solutions company, and Accurate Healthcare (Accurate), a national provider of Part B billing services and durable medical equipment (DME), are pleased to announce they have entered into an arrangement to form an industry-leading service provider of products, equipment and supplies to the skilled nursing industry.

The arrangement will expand Accurate’s Part B billing and management services which, when combined with its current offerings of specialized DME and respiratory equipment, will position Accurate as a scaled, complete one-stop shop for the skilled nursing facility community. As a result of the arrangement, RestorixHealth will no longer provide Part B product supplies to residents in skilled nursing facilities, following a customary transition period.

“ The opportunity to join services with a proven leader in Part B billing and wound care supplies and education is advantageous for our post-acute business,” stated Accurate Healthcare President, James Hobbs. " The combined strength of RestorixHealth's field sales and service teams with Accurate's broad service and product offerings will enable accelerated growth and better position the combined company to deliver more value for our customers."

Under the arrangement, Accurate will also offer continued employment opportunities to key RestorixHealth employees focused on this market and purchase certain assets.

“ This is a great arrangement for all parties. This union of services allows our skilled nursing facility customers to continue to receive the excellent service they are accustomed to but enhanced by Accurate’s expanded and integrated offerings,” stated Todd Newton, Chief Executive Officer of RestorixHealth. “ And for RestorixHealth, under this arrangement, we will benefit from the instantly renewed focus on our core business, where we have tremendous growth opportunities.”

About RestorixHealth

Committed to excellence in wound care, RestorixHealth is the wound care solutions company providing programs, services and education across the care continuum. From developing and operating wound centers in partnership with hospitals, through supporting post-acute care facilities with traveling wound care providers, to providing in-home wound care, RestorixHealth’s solutions increase access to care, reduce hospital admissions, lower direct care costs, and most importantly, improve outcomes and patient satisfaction. For more information, visit www.RestorixHealth.com.

Accurate Healthcare

Accurate Healthcare strives to be the leading healthcare provider for Part B Billing services, Durable Medical Equipment and Respiratory Equipment & Supplies, providing a wide variety of the highest-quality medical supplies and equipment and exceptional service, focusing on long-term-care facilities and hospice. For more information, visit www.AccurateHealthcare.com.