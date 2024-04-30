Tetra Tech Wins $464 Million Multiple-Award Contract for Environmental Remediation Services

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Army awarded the Company a $464 million, multiple-award contract to provide environmental assessment and remediation services at Army installations throughout the United States.

Under the five-year contract, Tetra Tech will investigate and remediate hazardous and toxic waste, including persistent compounds such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Tetra Tech’s scientists, engineers, and technical specialists will perform investigations, implement remedial actions, and conduct munitions response activities. Our teams will combine advanced subject matter expertise with in-house Tetra Tech Delta technologies to provide innovative solutions including PFAS data analytics and AI-enabled mapping.

“Tetra Tech has supported the U.S. Department of Defense for decades to safely address potentially harmful contaminants at its facilities and in the surrounding environment,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to use our Leading with Science® approach to continue supporting the U.S. Army in protecting the safety of our service members and the health of the environment.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 28,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

