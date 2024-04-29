FOX Nation Acquires Exclusive Streaming Rights to Hour-long Film “Deep in the Heart”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOX Nation has acquired exclusive rights to the Matthew McConaughey narrated, hour-long film “Deep in the Heart,” announced Lauren Petterson, president of the platform. Available today through the fall, the film is a celebration of the landscape, wildlife and wonder that can only be found in McConaughey’s home state of Texas.

In commenting on the acquisition, Petterson said, “It’s an honor to offer Matthew McConaughey’s renowned storytelling to FOX Nation’s viewers in this breathtaking film spotlighting all of nature’s greatest elements of the Lone Star state.”

Told through the eyes of species ranging from the blind catfish to the ocelot, the film follows the ever-changing relationship between the natural world and its ability to destroy, conserve and recover wildlife while spotlighting the unique habitat found across the state of Texas. Narrated by McConaughey and featuring state-of-the-art cinematography, the documentary journeys from the highest peaks in West Texas, through aquifers, rivers, and bays, and deep into the Gulf of Mexico. “Deep in the Heart” aims to showcase the connectivity of water and wildlife, and to recognize Texas’ conservation importance on a continental scale.

McConaughey is one of America’s most notable actors of his time, from his 1993 breakout performance in “Dazed and Confused” to his role in “A Time to Kill”, onto “Lincoln Lawyer”, “Magic Mike” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” His film “Dallas Buyers Club” earned him an Academy Award, while he had an Emmy Award-winning performance in “True Detective.”

Produced by Fin & Fur Films, “Deep in the Heart” was directed and written by Ben Masters and produced by Katy Baldock and Jay Kleberg. The hour-long film was commissioned by Love Nature and is distributed by Blue Ant Studios’ rights division.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Morning Consult recently named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands of 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STEAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.