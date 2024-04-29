Serko Signs Five-Year Partnership Renewal with Booking.com

AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serko Limited today announced it has signed a five-year contract with Booking.com to continue their successful partnership.

A part of Booking Holdings Inc., Booking.com for Business is a leading travel platform used by hundreds of thousands of small and mid-sized companies.

Both Booking.com and Serko remain committed to scaling Booking.com for Business, providing an easy-to-use business travel platform for businesses and business travellers globally.

Serko Chief Executive and Co-Founder, Darrin Grafton, said: “This renewal is a significant milestone for Serko. It reflects the successful execution of the partnership to date and the strength of the opportunities ahead.

Together we have completed a substantial migration of existing users, seen registered companies exceed 600,000 and completed room nights increase 65% in the past financial year. The renewal allows us to work with Booking.com to help even more business travellers have better travel experiences.”

Booking.com Director of Business Travel, Joshua Wood, said: “Booking.com for Business reflects the quality of innovation and focus of the teams at Serko and Booking.com over many years. We are delighted that our partnership with Serko has renewed and are looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”

About Serko

Serko is a leader in online travel booking and expense management for the business travel market. Booking.com for Business runs on Zeno, Serko’s next generation travel management application, using intelligent technology, predictive workflows and a global travel marketplace to transform business travel across the entire journey. Listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange Main Board (NZX:SKO) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:SKO), Serko is headquartered in New Zealand, with offices across Australia, China and the United States. For more information, visit serko.com.

About Booking.com for Business

Launched in 2015, Booking.com for Business has grown to become one of the world’s largest online booking tools for small to midsize companies, with the mission to help companies thrive in a world of changing business travel needs. Booking.com for Business offers enterprise-grade travel management software at no cost, and one of the widest selections of travel options in the world, including flights, accommodation, and rental cars, all at highly competitive rates. Booking.com for Business is available in 8 languages (English, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Polish and Dutch), and hundreds of thousands of small and medium-sized businesses trust the platform for their business travel needs globally.