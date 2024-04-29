Texas Country Artist Josh Abbott and DQ Restaurants in Texas Do It Again With a New Collaboration

Josh Abbott and DQ® restaurants in Texas do it again with another exciting collaboration. The two Texas icons have come together with the Josh Abbott Meal featuring the country singer’s favorite childhood meal which kicks off April 29 and runs through May 26 at participating DQ restaurants in Texas. (Photo: Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council)

Josh Abbott and DQ® restaurants in Texas do it again with another exciting collaboration. The two Texas icons have come together with the Josh Abbott Meal featuring the country singer’s favorite childhood meal which kicks off April 29 and runs through May 26 at participating DQ restaurants in Texas. (Photo: Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council)

BEDFORD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Josh Abbott and DQ® restaurants in Texas do it again with another exciting collaboration. The two Texas icons have come together with the Josh Abbott Meal featuring the country singer’s favorite childhood meal which kicks off April 29 and runs through May 26 at participating DQ restaurants in Texas.

“I am from a little town called Idalou outside of Lubbock, Texas and Dairy Queen was always my go to spot growing up,” reminisced Josh Abbott, lead singer of the Josh Abbott Band. “Whether I was heading to Dairy Queen after a basketball or football game, or going to Dairy Queen with my Grandpa, I have a lot of great memories with the brand.”

The Josh Abbott Meal features a 4-piece Steak Finger Country Basket, a mini M&M’s® Milk Chocolate Blizzard® Treat, a refreshing Iced Tea, and a collectible limited-edition Josh Abbott cup, available at participating restaurants while supplies last.

When it comes DQ, Josh said he gravitated to the steak finger basket growing up because it was unique. “You can go to a lot of places with burgers or chicken, but Dairy Queen has the variety, and I loved the steak fingers.”

“Texans work hard and play hard, and when they are hungry, they come to DQ restaurants in Texas for their favorite Treats & Eats,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “We have enjoyed working with Josh the last couple of years who brings his nostalgia and passion for Dairy Queen into this new initiative.”

The two Texas icons joined forces in 2022 to create a fresh new sound for DQ restaurants in Texas with one of the most recognizable jingles in the Lone Star State, “That’s What I Like About Texas.” The country music star brought his distinctive style to the jingle which has been a staple for the past two decades.

Today, Josh is building DQ memories with his own kids. He and his family recently visited a DQ location where he introduced his children to the Blizzard Treat. “Watching their faces, that sugar rush and the joy was a really cool moment! We filmed it and I am so glad we have that on camera now,” said Josh.

For more than 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about DQ Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.

About Josh Abbott

Josh Abbott founded the Josh Abbott Band (JAB) in 2006 while attending Texas Tech University. The seven-piece group cut its teeth as a hard-touring act with hooky melodies that deliver real-world stories. The Josh Abbott Band released their seventh studio LP Somewhere Down The Road in January 2024. Produced by Dwight A. Baker (Flatland Cavalry), the new album is their first full-length since 2020 and is the first featuring a newly reconfigured lineup. The band is currently on tour across the country. Visit joshabbottband.com for tour dates.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.