Conduent Collaborates with Microsoft on Generative AI to Drive Innovation in Business Process Solutions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced an innovation initiative with Microsoft that will use Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to bring the power of generative AI to drive quality, productivity and faster cycle times for Conduent’s global clients.

The innovative initiative initially is exploring generative AI implementation in healthcare claims management, customer service platforms and fraud detection, with three pilots underway. By integrating generative AI into its client offerings and internal operations, Conduent builds on its longstanding history of delivering technologies and solutions that improve client operating and cost performance, enhance customer experience and optimize business processes.

“With a heritage built on helping our clients improve their business performance through technologies such as automation, machine learning, and digitalization, we are excited to collaborate with Microsoft to develop the next generation of business solutions that will be powered by generative AI,” said Cliff Skelton, Conduent President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are focused on harnessing the potential of generative AI to further advance our solutions and capabilities leading to improved quality, efficiency and productivity for our clients and in our own operations.”

“Generative AI has the power to transform how businesses and organizations operate – serving as a force-multiplier to improve efficiencies and enhance customer experiences across a range of industries,” said Svetlana Reznik, GM Data & AI at Microsoft. “Our collaboration with Conduent will help accelerate AI adoption for their customers in a secure cloud environment.”

Creating innovation in business processes through generative AI

As a BPaaS leader with a diversified portfolio of solutions and industries served, Conduent is in a unique position to evaluate and embed generative AI across a range of applications and sectors.

Through this AI initiative, Conduent and Microsoft will be collaborating on multiple use cases across a variety of business processes. These use cases will use dedicated instances of AI to protect Conduent’s and its clients’ data. The generative AI pilots underway include:

Intelligent data harvesting from healthcare claims documents for faster adjudication by implementing Azure AI Document Intelligence and Azure OpenAI Service Increasing the volume and speed of fraud detection processing in payments by using Azure Data Factory and Azure OpenAI Service Improving customer service agent responsiveness by using Azure AI Language Service, Azure AI Speech Service and Azure OpenAI Service

With deep experience in robotic process automation (RPA) and other forms of automation, Conduent is well positioned to guide its clients in the use of this new technology and its eBook, “Generative AI: A measured approach to exploring opportunities that drive business process efficiency,” offers actionable insights to streamline operations and foster growth through generative AI.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating valuable outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The Company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 59,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including disbursing approximately $100 billion in government payments annually, enabling 2.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 13 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

