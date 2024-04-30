Magic to Accelerate Integration of the Tezos Blockchain with Support from the Tezos Foundation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Tezos Foundation and Magic, the Wallet-as-a-Service provider, have announced a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at revolutionizing the accessibility and usability of Web3 technologies. This strategic partnership will utilize the pioneering decentralized Tezos blockchain and marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a more inclusive and user-friendly decentralized web experience.

Tezos, renowned for its robust infrastructure, self-amendment capabilities, and energy-efficient consensus mechanism, is a leader in blockchain innovation. An integration with Magic's seamless wallet solution means Tezos-powered decentralized applications (dApps) can now offer users a frictionless onboarding experience, eliminating the need for traditional passwords and reducing barriers to entry.

The integration of Tezos by Magic, supported by a grant from the Tezos Foundation, addresses one of the most pressing challenges in the Web3 space – user onboarding and authentication. Magic's groundbreaking solution empowers users to create wallets effortlessly, eliminating the need for cumbersome seed phrases, downloads, or plug-ins. This innovation simplifies the process and opens doors for developers to craft immersive, user-friendly experiences. As a result, it paves the way for decentralized technologies to reach mainstream adoption.

“Magic extending their Tezos support will make it easier for builders and creators to onboard new users to their dApps," said Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos. "By combining Tezos' secure and scalable infrastructure with Magic's intuitive authentication and wallet solutions, they are helping developers build decentralized applications that are accessible to a much wider audience."

Following the integration, Tezos will become one of a small number of featured chains on the Magic platform, opening up a world of possibilities for Tezos-based developers seeking to create innovative and user-centric decentralized applications. With Magic's developer-friendly SDKs and APIs, builders can seamlessly incorporate secure authentication into their Tezos-based projects, focusing on delivering exceptional user experiences without compromising on security.

“Like Magic, Tezos is security-focused and is onboarding the masses through trailblazing brands such as Ubisoft. Since day one, Magic has aimed to simplify the complexities of wallets for a multi-chain world. Today, we are excited to deepen our integration with Tezos and to bring our ecosystems together, offering the best possible user experience to onboard the next billion users to Web3," said Co-founder and CEO of Magic, Sean Li.

The Tezos Foundation and Magic partnership signifies a shared commitment to driving the growth and adoption of Web3 technologies. As the decentralized internet continues to evolve, this collaboration positions both platforms at the forefront of innovation, empowering developers to create applications that are secure, scalable, and user-friendly.

About Tezos

Tezos is an open-source, decentralized blockchain platform that supports smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). With its unique self-amendment mechanism and energy-efficient proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, Tezos provides a secure, scalable, and evolving infrastructure for developers to build the future of decentralized technology.

About Magic

Magic enables businesses of any size to realize the extraordinary benefits of Web3 without the stress. Magic offers the industry’s most popular and battle-tested Wallet-as-a-Service, plus a range of essential NFT capabilities. Magic has experienced explosive 300% YoY growth since 2018. With more than 31 million wallets created, Magic is embraced by over 170,000 developers and brands like Mattel, Macy's, Forbes, Helium and WalletConnect.