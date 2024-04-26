Gopuff Invites the World to "Bring The Magic" to Everyday Experiences with the Launch of Its Largest-Ever Brand Campaign

"Bring The Magic" utilizes mind-bending and reality-breaking visuals as the protagonist adds wonder to the world around him and delivers the feeling one gets from the arrival of every Gopuff bag.

"Bring The Magic" utilizes mind-bending and reality-breaking visuals as the protagonist adds wonder to the world around him and delivers the feeling one gets from the arrival of every Gopuff bag.

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gopuff, the leading Instant Commerce company, today launched its largest-ever national brand campaign, titled “Bring The Magic.” In a category that delivers on functional needs, the campaign demonstrates Gopuff’s ability to transform everyday moments into magical experiences, be that getting a forgotten ingredient mid-dinner prep, accessing medicine in an instant while home sick, or virtually anything in-between. The 360° campaign is designed to build brand awareness and define Gopuff’s next chapter.

“With a business predicated on speed and a team with its finger on the pulse of culture, Gopuff does more than deliver products — we create experiences,” said Tyler Stewart, Head of Marketing and Creative Partnerships at Gopuff. “Bring The Magic is a strategic campaign designed to share that magic with a broader audience while also serving as a promise to our existing customers that, with Gopuff, their every day can be a bit more special. By taking a more refined approach with this campaign and the creative, we’re growing up, without growing old.”

The “magic” of the Gopuff experience is made possible by the company’s vertically integrated business model - one that allows Gopuff to ensure consistently fast speed, a relevant and reliable assortment and great value for customers. It's a model built for speed — for magic: the moment you need virtually anything, you have it. No need to interrupt your day or the moment; enhance it, instead.

The launch of “Bring The Magic” is a 60-second hero film, directed by Adam Berg of Smuggler, that personifies this unique experience. The film utilizes mind-bending and reality-breaking visuals as the protagonist adds wonder to the world around him and delivers the feeling one gets from the arrival of every Gopuff bag. Posing the question, “What if the everyday could be so much more than everyday?,” the film boasts a lighthearted and fantastical narrative while giving viewers a peek behind the curtain to observe the unseen magic that is Gopuff.

"There’s a belief at Gopuff, from the founders to the micro-fulfillment centers, that there’s an opportunity to make life’s simplest moments and everyday necessities exciting,” said Oriel Davis-Lyons, Chief Creative Officer, Mother New York. “You feel it anytime you open the app and that's what we wanted to capture with this platform and the work. The brand is on the threshold of becoming a household name, and we’re proud to partner with them on that journey."

The integrated campaign — created in partnership with Mother New York and Media by Mother, spans activations, cinema, influencers, linear, CTV, OTT, OOH and social. Launch day includes a TikTok takeover and presence within the NBA playoffs on ESPN, ABC and Turner. Tapping into the allure of the silver screen, the advertisement was also strategically placed in movie theaters to captivate Gopuff’s target audience like never before: The “Bring The Magic” 60-second film will show in theaters for the opening weekends of Challengers, starring Zendaya, and The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

The full-funnel campaign extends beyond traditional channels to the Gopuff app and the physical world via the iconic Gopuff brown paper bag. Gopuff will issue a series of limited-edition, premium tote bags, starting with custom city-inspired totes in New York City, Philadelphia and Miami. Later, Gopuff will make its iconic bag famous with limited edition versions created in collaboration with talent and brand partners. In addition, and as an invisible thread throughout the campaign, Gopuff is bringing the magic to life’s big and small moments with culturally relevant collections such as “The Yes Chef Bag,” “The Situationship Bag,” “The Prepper Bag,” and “The Dial Up Bag.”

From the big screen to digital engagements to real-world experiences, Bring The Magic is an immersive experience with a variety of tangible brand touchpoints. As the campaign progresses, Gopuff and Mother will bring the magic of Gopuff and its signature brown bag to unexpected places and cultural moments. After all, life needs more magic. Life needs more Gopuff. To experience it yourself, visit www.gopuff.com or download the Gopuff app (iOS/Android).

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the leading Instant Commerce platform, bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in as fast as 15 minutes. Gopuff stores everything from household essentials and groceries to OTC medication and more within hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores across the U.S. and U.K. Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs, Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff’s unique, vertically integrated platform offers customers a seamless and consistently fast shopping experience.

To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.