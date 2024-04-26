Samsung Next Backs NFT Tech’s Portfolio Company Metablox, Fueling DePIN Sector Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | Frankfurt: 8LO | OTC: NFTFF) ("NFT Tech" or the “Company”) is excited to announce a significant milestone in its investment portfolio within the DePIN sector. Our strategic investment in Metablox, a pioneer in decentralized physical infrastructure, has yielded a landmark achievement with Samsung Next’s recent investment in Metablox's flagship product, Roam. This collaboration underscores the robust potential of our projects and highlights the industry's confidence in the transformative power of DePIN technologies.

Samsung Next’s investment in Roam signifies a critical validation of the technology's viability and its capability to reshape global connectivity. Aligning with a leading technology innovator like Samsung, Metablox is poised to expand its reach and accelerate the adoption of its revolutionary DePIN solutions, driving forward our shared vision of a more interconnected world.

“Our commitment to investing in and developing DePIN infrastructure has positioned us at the forefront of the digital revolution,” said Wayne Lloyd, CEO of NFT Tech. “This strategic focus has always been not only about advancing technology but also about creating sustainable value for our investors and partners. The success of Metablox and the recognition by such a massive player like Samsung Next exemplify the potential of our investment strategy and our visitation of the decentralized future.”

With Samsung Next's involvement, Metablox's Roam is set to further enhance its operational capabilities and broaden its market presence. This partnership will foster deeper integration of blockchain technology in physical infrastructure projects worldwide, setting new standards for connectivity and decentralization.

As we progress, NFT Technologies remains dedicated to supporting the growth and innovation of Metablox, along with our other strategic ventures in the DePIN space. We believe in the transformative impact of blockchain technology and are committed to its application in creating a more efficient and accessible global infrastructure network.

About NFT Tech

NFT Tech builds and invests in projects and infrastructure that drive web3 adoption through real-world utility. The company's enhanced focus on AI-driven solutions aims to increase consumer engagement and discover new business models with the help of generative AI.

Publicly listed on the NEO exchange under the symbol NFT and on the OTCQB under the symbol NFTFF, NFT Tech leads the charge in connecting traditional capital markets with the forward-looking web3 domain. The company's strategic investment in decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) exemplifies its ability to pioneer comprehensive ecosystems that leverage blockchain for practical, real-world applications, offering insights and advantages to the public markets.

About MetaBlox

MetaBlox represents a pioneering protocol that empowers users to seamlessly traverse public WiFi networks using their decentralized identifiers (DIDs) and corresponding verifiable credentials (VCs). By doing so, it establishes a unified global WiFi OpenRoaming network, seamlessly interlinking distinct WiFi networks. This approach eliminates the tiresome cycle of repeated log-ins, reconnecting, password sharing, and redundant registrations that users currently contend with during local or international travels. The VC/DID-based Web3.0 WiFi credential is MetaBlox's secret sauce. It allows token incentivization to kick off the flywheel whose logic governs the deployment and expansion of the worldwide decentralized wireless access network.

The integration of MetaBlox heralds the streamlined adoption of cutting-edge Passpoint™ and OpenRoaming™ technologies. Originally conceived by the global WiFi industry for enterprise use, these technologies are poised to assume a pivotal role in the 5G rollout and the alleviation of cellular traffic. MetaBlox strategically enhances adoption across three key dimensions: optimizing the service provisioning process, reducing deployment obstacles, and broadening the user base. Crucially, the MetaBlox network harmonizes with stringent privacy protocols and regulatory standards, cultivating an environment conducive to the proliferation of Web3.0 native applications and users.

About Samsung Next

Samsung Next is an investment group that champions the boldest and most ambitious founders who are creating a better future. We focus broadly on the technology areas of AI, blockchain, fintech, healthtech, infrastructure, and mediatech, but invest opportunistically in founders pursuing the imagined and impossible. Our entire team of top-tier investors, operators, marketers, and sales and business developers are committed to supporting every portfolio company. We do this via:

Investments: attract and invest capital in the best builders in the world

Platform: help our portfolio companies make the most of every opportunity

M&A: acquire game-changing companies to help bring their products to consumers worldwide

Litigation Claim

Atlas Conglomerate of Ridiculous Proportions LLC (“Atlas”) has initiated legal proceedings in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida against the Company. The action currently seeks a declaratory judgment concerning the performance of a Software Development Sales Contract that Atlas alleges it entered into with the Company. The Company intends to vigorously defend itself against these claims and any other legal claims that may arise in connection with this matter.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding NFT Tech. These statements are often identified by terms such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "project," "future," "opportunity," and similar expressions. Specifically, this release includes forward-looking statements about the anticipated benefits and impacts of NFT Tech's strategic focus on Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) and the launch of Metablox, including potential market opportunities, technological innovations, and strategic partnerships in the web3 and blockchain sectors. While NFT Tech believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, challenges in deploying and managing infrastructure within the DePIN sector, market reception to new technologies and platforms, regulatory changes, and broader economic conditions that may affect the adoption and success of decentralized infrastructure projects. Statements regarding the potential of DePIN, Metablox, and related technological and market developments are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly. These include changes in market conditions, technological advancements, regulatory shifts, and other factors that could impact the successful implementation and adoption of NFT Tech's initiatives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. NFT Tech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. The Neo Exchange has not reviewed this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.