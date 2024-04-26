29 London Partners With US Media Company Bobi Media to Strengthen Market Offering

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Family-run communications agency 29 London officially announces their partnership with privately owned media company, Bobi Media based in New York City. Female-founded business owners Francesca Gamble (29 London) and Sarah Hill (Bobi Media) are building a bright future by combining the expertise of two boutique agencies to serve International audiences.

The partnership has been born out of continuing demand from UK and US clients requiring more localized on-the-ground marketing intelligence to better serve their customers and see a bigger return on investment, covering PR, social media, content production, event, VIP and influencer marketing sectors.

Founder 29 London Francesca Gamble commented: “This is an exciting new step in our company's growth, we have been doing a lot more work in the US and it made sense to make that official with Bobi Media. We are excited about the future of working across global projects together and bringing our complementary expertise to be united as a stronger force in the marketplace.”

Sarah Hill commented: “It’s rare to find another company that closely aligns with your own so well. We’re thrilled to partner with the incredible talent at 29 London, and expand our unique offering to clients. I look forward to the magic we all create together.”

To Editors

29 London:

The team at 29 London has worked across a plethora of clients including Nike, Pimm’s, Virgin, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Wimbledon, FT Weekend, Concha y Toro, Soho House, Caprice Holdings and more, and VIPs including Prince Harry, Irina Shayk, Naomie Harris, Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Jodie Kidd, David Gandy, Jack Whitehall, Jermey Irvine, Pixie Lott, Ella Eyre, Becky Hill, Tom Allen, Aj Odudu, Winnie Harlow, Jo Froggatt, Nicola Coughlan and many more. Francesca is the host and producer of her successful podcast Becoming More Human guests included Henry Holland, Louise Hazel, Ashley Walters, Sadie Frost & more.

www.29-london.com

Bobi Media:

Since 2018, Bobi Media has worked with businesses from around the world from its New York headquarters, specializing in creating engaging content that captures the attention of a target audience. Our services include social media, influencer management, content production, digital marketing, and PR management with renown clients in entertainment, publishing, beauty, wellness, and other, mostly, consumer verticals.

www.bobimedia.com